



Happy Birthday, Marsha! is a film about iconic transgender artist and activist, Marsha "Pay it No Mind" Johnson, and her life in the hours before she ignited the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.



Not Rated, 14min., 2017



Screaming Queens: The Riot at Compton's Cafeteria tells the little-known story of the first known act of collective, violent resistance to the social oppression of queer people in the United States - a 1966 riot in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, three years before the famous gay riot at New York's Stonewall Inn.



Not Rated, 56 min., 2005



This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.

For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact



