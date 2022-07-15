top
San Francisco
San Francisco
FILM: Happy Birthday, Marsha! and Screaming Queens
Date Sunday August 14
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Emailsfplcpp [at] sfpl.org
Phone415-557-4400
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
August is Transgender History Month in San Francisco. Let's celebrate the transgender activists who paved the way for all us to be more free with two acclaimed films.

Happy Birthday, Marsha! is a film about iconic transgender artist and activist, Marsha "Pay it No Mind" Johnson, and her life in the hours before she ignited the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.

Not Rated, 14min., 2017

Screaming Queens: The Riot at Compton's Cafeteria tells the little-known story of the first known act of collective, violent resistance to the social oppression of queer people in the United States - a 1966 riot in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, three years before the famous gay riot at New York's Stonewall Inn.

Not Rated, 56 min., 2005

This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.
For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org. Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.

Free
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/08/14/film-ha...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 15th, 2022 9:45 AM
