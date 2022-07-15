top
San Francisco

Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/5/2022
Suzanne Cope in Conversation with Cleo Silvers, Power Hungry
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday August 05
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Emailsfplcpp [at] sfpl.org
Phone415-557-4400
Location Details
[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Suzanne Cope presents her new book, "Power Hungry: Women of the Black Panther Party and Freedom Summer, and their Fight to Feed a Movement," in conversation with one of the book's subjects, Cleo Silvers.

In early 1969, Cleo Silvers and a few Black Panther Party members met at a community center with boxes of donated food to cook for the neighborhood children. By the end of the year, the Black Panthers would be feeding more children daily in all of their breakfast programs than the state of California was at that time. More than a thousand miles away, Aylene Quin had spent the decade using her restaurant in McComb, Mississippi, to host secret planning meetings of civil rights leaders and organizations, feed the hungry, and cement herself as a community leader who could bring people together-physically and philosophically-over a meal. These two women's tales, separated by a handful of years, tell the same story: how food was used by women as a potent and necessary ideological tool in both the rural south and urban north to create lasting social and political change. The leadership of these women cooking and serving food in a safe space for their communities was so powerful, the FBI resorted to coordinated extensive and often illegal means to stop their efforts. But of course, it was never just about the food.

Suzanne Cope is a writing professor at NYU who has been researching and writing about food and politics for years. Her articles have been published in the New York Times, Washington Post, Atlantic, and Travel & Leisure, as well as with the BBC, CNN, Buzzfeed, NPR, and more.

This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.
For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org. Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.

Free
sm_1217_v0.jpg
original image (346x520)
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/08/05/author-...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 15th, 2022 9:44 AM
