Commemoration of Salvadoran Student Massacre of 1975/
Rescuing Historical Memory in Analysis of Now
On July 30, 1975, students from the National University of El Salvador were marching to protest repression by the military, which had taken over the campus in Santa Ana on July 25. General Arturo Armando Molina ordered the Salvadoran National Guard to suppress the protest with machine guns and tanks, killing and wounding an unknown number. Now,
President Bukele attempts to erase history and implements military and police repression.
CARLOS CASTANEDA, Secretary of International Relations of the fmln, and former Vice-Chancellor of El Salvador
MIRIAM LILIANA DIAZ, Sub-Secretary of Political Education and member of the Political Commission of the fmln
RICARDO CALDERON, professor in the Department of Journalism at the
University of El Salvador in 1975
Poetry by RAFAEL JESUS GONZALEZ
Music by ENRIQUE RAMIREZ AND GERMAN ESCOBAR
folkloric dance by GRUPO MAIZ
Saturday, July 30
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Online Zoom Event
Register in advance for this free event:
https://bit.ly/1975studentmassacre
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing
information about joining the event
Sponsored by the Bay Area chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) and the Northern California Farabundo Marti front for National Liberation (Nor Cal fmln)
For more information, contact Bay Area CISPES at 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 7/30/2022
|El Salvador event
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 30
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Karl Kramer
|bayarea [at] cispes.org
|Phone
|415-503-0789
|Location Details
|Online Zoom event
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 14th, 2022 2:43 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network