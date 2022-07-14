top
Related Categories: Americas | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 7/30/2022
El Salvador event
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 30
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorKarl Kramer
Emailbayarea [at] cispes.org
Phone415-503-0789
Location Details
Online Zoom event
Commemoration of Salvadoran Student Massacre of 1975/
Rescuing Historical Memory in Analysis of Now

On July 30, 1975, students from the National University of El Salvador were marching to protest repression by the military, which had taken over the campus in Santa Ana on July 25. General Arturo Armando Molina ordered the Salvadoran National Guard to suppress the protest with machine guns and tanks, killing and wounding an unknown number. Now,
President Bukele attempts to erase history and implements military and police repression.

CARLOS CASTANEDA, Secretary of International Relations of the fmln, and former Vice-Chancellor of El Salvador

MIRIAM LILIANA DIAZ, Sub-Secretary of Political Education and member of the Political Commission of the fmln

RICARDO CALDERON, professor in the Department of Journalism at the
University of El Salvador in 1975

Poetry by RAFAEL JESUS GONZALEZ
Music by ENRIQUE RAMIREZ AND GERMAN ESCOBAR
folkloric dance by GRUPO MAIZ

Saturday, July 30
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Online Zoom Event
Register in advance for this free event:
https://bit.ly/1975studentmassacre

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing
information about joining the event

Sponsored by the Bay Area chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) and the Northern California Farabundo Marti front for National Liberation (Nor Cal fmln)

For more information, contact Bay Area CISPES at 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 14th, 2022 2:43 PM
