

Rescuing Historical Memory in Analysis of Now



On July 30, 1975, students from the National University of El Salvador were marching to protest repression by the military, which had taken over the campus in Santa Ana on July 25. General Arturo Armando Molina ordered the Salvadoran National Guard to suppress the protest with machine guns and tanks, killing and wounding an unknown number. Now,

President Bukele attempts to erase history and implements military and police repression.



CARLOS CASTANEDA, Secretary of International Relations of the fmln, and former Vice-Chancellor of El Salvador



MIRIAM LILIANA DIAZ, Sub-Secretary of Political Education and member of the Political Commission of the fmln



RICARDO CALDERON, professor in the Department of Journalism at the

University of El Salvador in 1975



Poetry by RAFAEL JESUS GONZALEZ

Music by ENRIQUE RAMIREZ AND GERMAN ESCOBAR

folkloric dance by GRUPO MAIZ



Saturday, July 30

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Online Zoom Event

Register in advance for this free event:

https://bit.ly/1975studentmassacre



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing

information about joining the event



Sponsored by the Bay Area chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) and the Northern California Farabundo Marti front for National Liberation (Nor Cal fmln)



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 14th, 2022 2:43 PM