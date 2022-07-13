From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Walk Out Converge for Legal Nationwide Abortion Now at Sproul Plaza
Berkeley warm-up for Sunday's mass protest at SF Union Square
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoStudents walked out of their classes and converged in UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza to demand to restore legal abortion nationwide NOW!
The action was part of Planned Parenthood's call for a national walkout.
Wearing the movement's color green, protesters handed out leaflets announcing Sunday's mass protest to be held in San Francisco's Union Square.
After rallying in Sproul Plaza, the demonstators held a brief march on Telegraph Ave.
See all high resolution photos here.
