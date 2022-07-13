The film screening will be followed by a discussion with the film director Ismail Habbash.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-urge-israel-to-free-ahmad-manasra?link_id=0&can_id=918b09c97a91324f5f12e35bc85f32d9&source=email-alert-27-homes-road-in-palestinian-al-aqaba-at-risk-email-congress-now&email_referrer=email_1584797&email_subject=alert-heartbreaking-illegal-decision-contact-congress-now-to-free-ahmad
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://act.newmode.net/action/aroc/sf-library-censors-palestine
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | InternationalView events for the week of 7/16/2022
|Free virtual screening of the documentary film "Stones of the Valley"
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 16
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
|Location Details
|Zoom
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 13th, 2022 5:31 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network