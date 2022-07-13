top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 7/16/2022
Author Event About a *Real* Political Revolution
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 16
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMichael Goldstein
Location Details
Book Passage Bookstore & Cafe, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera 94925

"Michael Goldstein is a genuine love warrior and justice seeker. His heart, mind, soul and voice empower us all in these turbulent times." — Cornel West

Are you tired of trying to make those beholden to the wrong people do the right thing?

Decades of electoral work and activism have failed to bring us sustainability, peace, or a just society. Blessed Disillusionment: Letting Go of What Cannot Save Us, Turning to What Can shows that there is a reason: the political system operates to absorb discontent while averting the fundamental change we urgently need.

Blessed Disillusionment also explains why the crises and upheaval we see in the U.S. will inevitably increase. The question is whether our country will fall to neofascism or ascend to true democracy and, in time, the beloved community.

Finally, the book offers a path towards building a massive, nonviolent, but truly revolutionary movement — one based on love melded with clear-eyed realism — that will allow us to pass on to our children a society where they truly govern themselves, in the interests of all.

Michael Goldstein worked until recently as an appellate lawyer, handling death-penalty and other indigent cases. He is a graduate of Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs and Stanford Law School. His previous book was Return of the Light: A Political Fable in Which the American People Retake Their Country. He most recently worked in the movement against police violence, spent nearly three weeks with Water Protectors at Standing Rock, and ran for Nancy Pelosi’s House seat under the slogan, “New faces in Congress cannot stop the rise of fascism or bring us a caring society. Michael will use the office to help build the movement that can.”

For more event information: https://www.bookpassage.com/event/michael-...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 13th, 2022 3:40 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code