"Michael Goldstein is a genuine love warrior and justice seeker. His heart, mind, soul and voice empower us all in these turbulent times." — Cornel West

Are you tired of trying to make those beholden to the wrong people do the right thing?

Decades of electoral work and activism have failed to bring us sustainability, peace, or a just society. Blessed Disillusionment: Letting Go of What Cannot Save Us, Turning to What Can shows that there is a reason: the political system operates to absorb discontent while averting the fundamental change we urgently need.

Blessed Disillusionment also explains why the crises and upheaval we see in the U.S. will inevitably increase. The question is whether our country will fall to neofascism or ascend to true democracy and, in time, the beloved community.

Finally, the book offers a path towards building a massive, nonviolent, but truly revolutionary movement — one based on love melded with clear-eyed realism — that will allow us to pass on to our children a society where they truly govern themselves, in the interests of all.

Michael Goldstein worked until recently as an appellate lawyer, handling death-penalty and other indigent cases. He is a graduate of Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs and Stanford Law School. His previous book was Return of the Light: A Political Fable in Which the American People Retake Their Country. He most recently worked in the movement against police violence, spent nearly three weeks with Water Protectors at Standing Rock, and ran for Nancy Pelosi’s House seat under the slogan, “New faces in Congress cannot stop the rise of fascism or bring us a caring society. Michael will use the office to help build the movement that can.”