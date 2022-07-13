KPOO WorkWeek Radio Focuses On The Life of California Labor Organizer & Communist Elaine Black Yoneda
Thursday July 14, 2022 12:00 Noon
KPOO 89.5 FM or live at http://www.kpoo.com
WorkWeek looks at the new book "Elaine Black Yoneda, Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, an Japanese American Exclusion
and Incarceration” by historian Rachel Schreiber. . Elaine was a Jewish American who joined the Communist Party in Los Angeles and became a labor organizer in the International Labor Defense ILD. She met and later married Carl Yoneda who was a Japanese American Communist Party member and they were involved in the San Francisco 1934 general strike where she was the only women on the strike committee leadership.
After the war started, they and their child ended up in the Manzanar camp for Japanese and Japanese American detainees during the 2nd World War.
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
July 26 Book Event Elaine Black Yoneda: A California Story
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RTDMG2GJQt-1VZf-9ccr1g
Description
Rachel Schreiber discusses her new book, "Elaine Black Yoneda: Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, and Japanese American Exclusion and Incarceration" (Temple University Press, 2021). Elaine Yoneda, daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants to the US, spent eight months in a WWII concentration camp—not in Europe, but in California. She insisted on accompanying her Japanese American husband, Karl Yoneda and their son Tommy when they were required to go to Manzanar. Prior to WWII, Elaine had an important career in labor activism throughout the state of California, including being the only woman on the organizing committee of the 1934 General Strike in San Francisco, and extensive agricultural activism throughout the Central Valley and in Northern California. Hers is truly a California story.
Exclusive rights have been optioned by New York based producer Tony Amatullo, for adaptation of Elaine Black Yoneda as a motion picture.
More about the speaker:
Rachel Schreiber is an artist and historian. She currently serves as Executive Dean of Parsons School of Design at The New School. Previously, she had been based in Oakland, California for twelve years, holding faculty and leadership positions at the California College of the Arts and the San Francisco Art Institute. As a historian, her focus is on women’s labor activism, and activism in visual and print culture. She is the author of three books, numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, and has exhibited her artwork internationally.
This program is co-sponsored by the San Francisco State University Labor Archives an Research Center
Book Link: https://tupress.temple.edu/book/20000000010482
Time
Jul 26, 2022 05:30 PM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/14/2022
|KPOO WorkWeek Radio Focuses On Life of California Labor Communist Elaine Yoneda Black
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday July 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Radio Broadcast
|Organizer/Author
|Laborfest
|Location Details
|KPOO Radio 89.5 FM or http://www.kpoo.com
|
For more event information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 13th, 2022 2:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network