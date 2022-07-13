top
San Francisco
protest cheer
KPOO WorkWeek Radio Focuses On Life of California Labor Communist Elaine Yoneda Black
Date Thursday July 14
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Radio Broadcast
Organizer/AuthorLaborfest
Location Details
KPOO Radio 89.5 FM or http://www.kpoo.com
KPOO WorkWeek Radio Focuses On The Life of California Labor Organizer & Communist Elaine Black Yoneda
Thursday July 14, 2022 12:00 Noon
KPOO 89.5 FM or live at http://www.kpoo.com

WorkWeek looks at the new book "Elaine Black Yoneda, Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, an Japanese American Exclusion
and Incarceration” by historian Rachel Schreiber. . Elaine was a Jewish American who joined the Communist Party in Los Angeles and became a labor organizer in the International Labor Defense ILD. She met and later married Carl Yoneda who was a Japanese American Communist Party member and they were involved in the San Francisco 1934 general strike where she was the only women on the strike committee leadership.
After the war started, they and their child ended up in the Manzanar camp for Japanese and Japanese American detainees during the 2nd World War.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong

July 26 Book Event Elaine Black Yoneda: A California Story

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RTDMG2GJQt-1VZf-9ccr1g
Description
Rachel Schreiber discusses her new book, "Elaine Black Yoneda: Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, and Japanese American Exclusion and Incarceration" (Temple University Press, 2021). Elaine Yoneda, daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants to the US, spent eight months in a WWII concentration camp—not in Europe, but in California. She insisted on accompanying her Japanese American husband, Karl Yoneda and their son Tommy when they were required to go to Manzanar. Prior to WWII, Elaine had an important career in labor activism throughout the state of California, including being the only woman on the organizing committee of the 1934 General Strike in San Francisco, and extensive agricultural activism throughout the Central Valley and in Northern California. Hers is truly a California story.

Exclusive rights have been optioned by New York based producer Tony Amatullo, for adaptation of Elaine Black Yoneda as a motion picture.


More about the speaker:

Rachel Schreiber is an artist and historian. She currently serves as Executive Dean of Parsons School of Design at The New School. Previously, she had been based in Oakland, California for twelve years, holding faculty and leadership positions at the California College of the Arts and the San Francisco Art Institute. As a historian, her focus is on women’s labor activism, and activism in visual and print culture. She is the author of three books, numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, and has exhibited her artwork internationally.

This program is co-sponsored by the San Francisco State University Labor Archives an Research Center

Book Link: https://tupress.temple.edu/book/20000000010482
Time
Jul 26, 2022 05:30 PM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)
§New book
by Laborfest
Wednesday Jul 13th, 2022 2:27 PM
New book on Elaine Black Yoneda,Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, an Japanese American Exclusion and Incarceration” by historian Rachel Schreiber
§Elaine Yoneda Black Was On The General Strike Executive Committee
by Laborfest
Wednesday Jul 13th, 2022 2:27 PM
International Labor Defense organizer and CP member Elaine Yoneda Black was the only women on the 1934 strike executive committee.
