

Thursday July 14, 2022 12:00 Noon

WorkWeek looks at the new book "Elaine Black Yoneda, Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, an Japanese American Exclusion

and Incarceration” by historian Rachel Schreiber. . Elaine was a Jewish American who joined the Communist Party in Los Angeles and became a labor organizer in the International Labor Defense ILD. She met and later married Carl Yoneda who was a Japanese American Communist Party member and they were involved in the San Francisco 1934 general strike where she was the only women on the strike committee leadership.

After the war started, they and their child ended up in the Manzanar camp for Japanese and Japanese American detainees during the 2nd World War.



July 26 Book Event Elaine Black Yoneda: A California Story



Rachel Schreiber discusses her new book, "Elaine Black Yoneda: Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, and Japanese American Exclusion and Incarceration" (Temple University Press, 2021). Elaine Yoneda, daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants to the US, spent eight months in a WWII concentration camp—not in Europe, but in California. She insisted on accompanying her Japanese American husband, Karl Yoneda and their son Tommy when they were required to go to Manzanar. Prior to WWII, Elaine had an important career in labor activism throughout the state of California, including being the only woman on the organizing committee of the 1934 General Strike in San Francisco, and extensive agricultural activism throughout the Central Valley and in Northern California. Hers is truly a California story.



Exclusive rights have been optioned by New York based producer Tony Amatullo, for adaptation of Elaine Black Yoneda as a motion picture.





Rachel Schreiber is an artist and historian. She currently serves as Executive Dean of Parsons School of Design at The New School. Previously, she had been based in Oakland, California for twelve years, holding faculty and leadership positions at the California College of the Arts and the San Francisco Art Institute. As a historian, her focus is on women’s labor activism, and activism in visual and print culture. She is the author of three books, numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, and has exhibited her artwork internationally.



This program is co-sponsored by the San Francisco State University Labor Archives an Research Center



