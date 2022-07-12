Dramatic Presentation & Mass Protest
The Illegitimate Overturningof Abortion Rights MUST NOT STAND!
INTO THE STREETS TO DEMAND: The Federal Government Must Restore LEGAL ABORTION nationwide NOW!
(This is the moment to speak your rage! Wear green for abortion. Bring signs!)
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn
|We Demand Legal Nationwide Abortion Now! -- dramatic/protest
|Date
|Sunday July 17
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area
|bayarea [at] riseup4abortionrights.org
|Location Details
|Union Square, San Francisco
|
For more event information: http://riseup4abortionrights.org
