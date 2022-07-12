In celebration of the 10th anniversary of “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” OACC presents a special screening followed by a film talk with director Jeffrey Chin. He will be joined by Chris Tashima who plays Sei Fujii in the film and others. Lil Tokyo Reporter is a film inspired by the True Story of Civil Rights Leader Sei Fujii, a man who protected the livelihood of the Japanese American people from 1903-1954. It has been screened at U.S. Consulate in Seoul, Beijing, and Tokyo.
More speakers to be confirmed.
|“Lil Tokyo Reporter” 10th Anniversary Screening
|Date
|Saturday July 30
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|Location Details
|
388 9th St. #290
Oakland, CA 94607 United States
|
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/lil-tokyo-reporter-1...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 4:52 PM
