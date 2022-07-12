top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/30/2022
“Lil Tokyo Reporter” 10th Anniversary Screening
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 30
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
388 9th St. #290
Oakland, CA 94607 United States
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” OACC presents a special screening followed by a film talk with director Jeffrey Chin. He will be joined by Chris Tashima who plays Sei Fujii in the film and others. Lil Tokyo Reporter is a film inspired by the True Story of Civil Rights Leader Sei Fujii, a man who protected the livelihood of the Japanese American people from 1903-1954. It has been screened at U.S. Consulate in Seoul, Beijing, and Tokyo.

More speakers to be confirmed.
sm_lil_tokyo_reporter_fb_banner__5_.jpg
original image (1920x1005)
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/lil-tokyo-reporter-1...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 4:52 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code