In celebration of the 10th anniversary of “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” OACC presents a special screening followed by a film talk with director Jeffrey Chin. He will be joined by Chris Tashima who plays Sei Fujii in the film and others. Lil Tokyo Reporter is a film inspired by the True Story of Civil Rights Leader Sei Fujii, a man who protected the livelihood of the Japanese American people from 1903-1954. It has been screened at U.S. Consulate in Seoul, Beijing, and Tokyo.



More speakers to be confirmed.

