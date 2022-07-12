The next general meeting of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council will be this Thursday night, July 14, starting at 7:00 p.m.
For our meeting, psychedelic artist Stanley Mouse and SF Heritage will discuss the artist-in-residency program at the Doolan-Larson Building, then Calvin Welch will present How the Haight Voted in June, and we will provide an update on new businesses in the Haight-Ashbury.
|Thursday July 14
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Meeting
|Tes Welborn
This will be an online meeting.
To join the meeting, copy and paste this link:
https://zoom.us/j/97001985280?pwd=Nkx2UVFPSTRVWGVXUVZEbFRkb0xwQT09
Or, with the Zoom app:
Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
Zoom also provided these telephone numbers. These are not toll-free numbers. Check with your phone company before you incur charges:
The closest dial-in number is:
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
Other phone numbers are here: https://zoom.us/u/acJ3FRWOWk
For more event information: http://www.hanc-sf.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 2:22 PM
