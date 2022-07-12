The next general meeting of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council will be this Thursday night, July 14, starting at 7:00 p.m.



For our meeting, psychedelic artist Stanley Mouse and SF Heritage will discuss the artist-in-residency program at the Doolan-Larson Building, then Calvin Welch will present How the Haight Voted in June, and we will provide an update on new businesses in the Haight-Ashbury.



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 2:22 PM