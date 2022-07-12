The Public is invited to gather at Lovers Point Cove in Pacific Grove, Saturday evening, August 6, 2022, to remember and honor those who suffered and still suffer, from the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki Japan, on August 6th and 9th, 1945. This annual vigil reaffirms the imperative for global nuclear abolition and prohibition so that such a tragedy is never repeated. This free event will be respectful, inclusive, and free of cultural appropriation.
Program:
Emcee: Beverly Bean, WILPF Chair:
Presenters: Dr. Chris Hasegawa, Patrice Vecchione, Dr, Jennifer Lagier Fellguth, Alison Kerr (Del Rey Oaks Mayor, representing “Mayors for Peace”), Reverend Elaine Gehrmann, and others.
7:00 pm: Lantern making and performance of Monterey’s Taiko Drumming group, Shinsho-Mugen Daiko.
7:45 pm: Music, poetry, and brief stories and messages of hope and peace.
8:15 pm: Launching of the peace lanterns. Shakuhachi flute Master Jim Scott-Behrends will play meditative music as the lanterns float on the cove waters, pulled by kayaks.
Event flyer: https://tinyurl.com/Peace-Lantern-2022
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/387860520077949/
Sponsored by WILPF Monterey County Branch in partnership with Monterey Peace and Justice Center (MPJC), Monterey Peninsula Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC), and Veterans For Peace, Chapter 46.
|Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance Day & Floating Peace Lantern Ceremony
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 06
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Catherine Crockett
|cm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
|Phone
|831-915-7257
|Location Details
|Lovers Point Beach Cove, Ocean View Blvd., at 17th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
|
For more event information: https://tinyurl.com/WILPF-Monterey-County-...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:46 PM
