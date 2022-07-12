Walk Outta Work! Forced Motherhood = Female Enslavement.
We demand LEGAL ABORTION NATIONWIDE NOW!
Join Planned Parenthood call 4
National Walk Outs Wed, July 13 4 pm
Converge 5pm Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley
Wear Green & Demand
Legal Abortion Nationwide NOW!
|Walk Out 4pm Converge 5pm - Restore Legal Abortion nationwide NOW!
|Date
|Wednesday July 13
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area
|bayarea [at] riseup4abortionrights.org
|Location Details
|Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley
|
For more event information: http://riseup4abortionrights.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 10:56 AM
