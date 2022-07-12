Walk Outta Work! Forced Motherhood = Female Enslavement.

We demand LEGAL ABORTION NATIONWIDE NOW!



Join Planned Parenthood call 4

National Walk Outs Wed, July 13 4 pm



Converge 5pm Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley

Wear Green & Demand

Legal Abortion Nationwide NOW! For more event information: http://riseup4abortionrights.org

