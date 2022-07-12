From the Open-Publishing Calendar
July '22 Rage for Reproductive Rights Continues
July 4th - 10th saw more protests for abortion rights/reproductive justice in the SF Bay Area in SF, San Jose and Alameda. Photos here are from the July 4th demonstration of about 800 people who rallied at the Ferry Building in San Francisco, then marched to Pier 39 where some burned an American flag.
Please credit the photographers as identified here. Top photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto.
