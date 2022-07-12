top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
July '22 Rage for Reproductive Rights Continues
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
July 4th - 10th saw more protests for abortion rights/reproductive justice in the SF Bay Area in SF, San Jose and Alameda. Photos here are from the July 4th demonstration of about 800 people who rallied at the Ferry Building in San Francisco, then marched to Pier 39 where some burned an American flag.
sm_rachel_p._abortion_rights_parade_18.jpg
original image (2024x1602)
Please credit the photographers as identified here. Top photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto.
§Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_flag_down_july_4corneliaanngrimes-21.jpg
original image (1080x721)
§Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_gay_abortion_provider_july_4corneliaanngrimes-41.jpg
original image (1080x721)
§Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_july_4_best__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2015)
§Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_red_cloak_july_4-corneliaanngrimes-8.jpg
original image (1080x721)
§Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_group_july_4__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
§Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_die_in_july_4_better_rpbortion_rights_parade_25.jpg
original image (1980x1371)
§Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_march_july_4rachel_p._abortion_rights_parade_12.jpg
original image (2056x1371)
§Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_march_2_42__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2047)
§Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_smoke_july_40__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2109)
§Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_gu_rachel_abortion_rights_parade_01.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
by Protest Reports
Tuesday Jul 12th, 2022 1:16 AM
sm_linda_lee_july_4corneliaanngrimes.jpg
original image (1080x721)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code