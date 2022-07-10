Saving Laguna Honda Hospital, Part 2
How Do We Demand Honest Problem Solving
Instead of Political Posturing?
Tuesday, July 12, 6-7:30 PM (Pacific)
Register in advance bit.ly/LHH-2
Facilitator:
Teresa Palmer MD, SF Gray Panther Board, geriatrician,
attending physician Laguna Honda Hospital 1989-2004
Speakers:
Derek Kerr M.D.Attending Physician Laguna Honda Hospice 1989-2010, Investigative Reporter, The Westside Observer 2012-present.
See https://westsideobserver.com/news/watchdog.html
California Advocates for Nursing Home reform: http://www.canhr.org/
See http://canhr.org/factsheets/misc_fs/PDFs/FS_LagunaHonda.pdf
Coalition on Homelessness Seehttps://www.cohsf.org/
In early 2022, Federal regulators lost patience with chaos and mismanagement at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center (LHH). They halted admissions to the 760-bed facility and threaten a shutdown if conditions do not improve.
The lack of transparency by the Mayor and the Department of Public Health about the causes and solutions for all involved has been appalling.
San Franciscans are already suffering from this move, and will suffer more if LHH shuts down: it is important to remember that the standards of care at LHH, a not-for-profit, unionized nursing home, remain high. They remain higher than many “for profit” chain nursing homes that are not under threat of shut-down by regulators.
How do we demand just solutions?
Saving Laguna Honda, Pt 2, How Do We Demand Honest Problem Solving
For more event information: https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com/
