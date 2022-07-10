top
San Francisco
San Francisco
View events for the week of 7/12/2022
Saving Laguna Honda, Pt 2, How Do We Demand Honest Problem Solving
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday July 12
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone415-215-7575
Location Details
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpcuuoqzkoGtKMukc4v5UTCHAxZpAQas-N
Saving Laguna Honda Hospital, Part 2
How Do We Demand Honest Problem Solving
Instead of Political Posturing?
Tuesday, July 12, 6-7:30 PM (Pacific)
Register in advance bit.ly/LHH-2

Facilitator:
Teresa Palmer MD, SF Gray Panther Board, geriatrician,
attending physician Laguna Honda Hospital 1989-2004

Speakers:
Derek Kerr M.D.Attending Physician Laguna Honda Hospice 1989-2010, Investigative Reporter, The Westside Observer 2012-present.
See https://westsideobserver.com/news/watchdog.html

California Advocates for Nursing Home reform: http://www.canhr.org/
See http://canhr.org/factsheets/misc_fs/PDFs/FS_LagunaHonda.pdf

Coalition on Homelessness Seehttps://www.cohsf.org/

In early 2022, Federal regulators lost patience with chaos and mismanagement at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center (LHH). They halted admissions to the 760-bed facility and threaten a shutdown if conditions do not improve.

The lack of transparency by the Mayor and the Department of Public Health about the causes and solutions for all involved has been appalling.

San Franciscans are already suffering from this move, and will suffer more if LHH shuts down: it is important to remember that the standards of care at LHH, a not-for-profit, unionized nursing home, remain high. They remain higher than many “for profit” chain nursing homes that are not under threat of shut-down by regulators.

How do we demand just solutions?
2022-07-12-gray_panther_sf-_lhh-2_program_flier.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (382.8KB)
For more event information: https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 10th, 2022 5:52 PM
