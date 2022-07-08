CIP Decision Could End Rent Control by D.Curioso



The City of Alameda already has a Capital improvement Plan (CIP) program but landlord lobbyists worked with Council Member John Knox White (so-called moderate) to get more from renters. The Alameda Renters Coalition opposed this plan last year, but renters responded with letters and speakers in protest. The CIP plan was tabled for a year but now it's back on the agenda for a City Council vote on Tuesday.