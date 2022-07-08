top
Virtual Event with Senator Cory Booker
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday July 13
Time 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPresented by Palo Alto Humane Society in part
Location Details
Tickets: 
Free with Registration: https://www.humaneplanetspeakerseries.org
Virtual Event with Senator Cory Booker

When: July 13, 2022 4:30pm to 5:30pm

Where: Zoom


Join a free virtual event with U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), who will be addressing animal welfare and urgent food system challenges/solutions in the "Humane Planet" Speaker Series, on July 13, 2022, 4:30–5:30 PM. Presented by Palo Alto Humane Society in partnership with Sweet Farm and ZOOM Marketing Corp. A thought-provoking speaker series: Humane Planet: Thought Leaders for a Sustainable World. Plus, a virtual tour of Sweet Farm by co-founder Nate Salpeter, Ph.D. Registration required.

Tickets: 
Free with Registration: https://www.humaneplanetspeakerseries.org


Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 8th, 2022 10:20 AM
