Virtual Event with Senator Cory BookerWhen: July 13, 2022 4:30pm to 5:30pmWhere: ZoomJoin a free virtual event with U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), who will be addressing animal welfare and urgent food system challenges/solutions in the "Humane Planet" Speaker Series, on July 13, 2022, 4:30–5:30 PM. Presented by Palo Alto Humane Society in partnership with Sweet Farm and ZOOM Marketing Corp. A thought-provoking speaker series: Humane Planet: Thought Leaders for a Sustainable World. Plus, a virtual tour of Sweet Farm by co-founder Nate Salpeter, Ph.D. Registration required.Tickets:Free with Registration: https://www.humaneplanetspeakerseries.org