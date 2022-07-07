Celebrate world cultures and diversity through the arts with PAL – Family Concerts in the Parks. Performance, Arts and Learning come together in a family-friendly series of music, dance, and arts education brought to you by Rhythmix in partnership with the City of Alameda’s Recreation and Parks Department.



The Chinyakare Ensemble performs Saturday, August 20th from 12-1pm at Jean Sweeney Park. Chinyakare provides audiences with a glimpse of the beauty, excitement, and spirit of traditional African dance and song. A family of musicians, dancers and teachers, the Chinyakare Ensemble is committed to preserving and sharing traditional Zimbabwean culture, promoting community building and education through music and dance. Chinyakare presents an electrifying performance of music, songs and dance weaving colorful stories that show scenes from everyday life, while teaching important life lessons, such as goal-setting, perseverance, and thankfulness. For more event information: https://www.rhythmix.org/events/pal-in-the...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 7th, 2022 2:43 PM