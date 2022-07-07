top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 8/20/2022
PAL in the Parks: The Chinyakare Ensemble
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 20
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorRhythmix Cultural Works
Emailinfo [at] rhythmix.org
Phone510-858-5060
Location Details
Jean Sweeney Open Space Park
1925 Sherman St
Alameda, CA 94501
Celebrate world cultures and diversity through the arts with PAL – Family Concerts in the Parks. Performance, Arts and Learning come together in a family-friendly series of music, dance, and arts education brought to you by Rhythmix in partnership with the City of Alameda’s Recreation and Parks Department.

The Chinyakare Ensemble performs Saturday, August 20th from 12-1pm at Jean Sweeney Park. Chinyakare provides audiences with a glimpse of the beauty, excitement, and spirit of traditional African dance and song. A family of musicians, dancers and teachers, the Chinyakare Ensemble is committed to preserving and sharing traditional Zimbabwean culture, promoting community building and education through music and dance. Chinyakare presents an electrifying performance of music, songs and dance weaving colorful stories that show scenes from everyday life, while teaching important life lessons, such as goal-setting, perseverance, and thankfulness.
sm_chinyakareedit.jpeg
original image (2500x1666)
For more event information: https://www.rhythmix.org/events/pal-in-the...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 7th, 2022 2:43 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 100.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code