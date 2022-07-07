top
San Francisco
San Francisco
STOP the WAR on WOMEN!
Date Sunday July 10
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorToby Blomé
Location Details
Golden Gate Bridge, South plaza, San Franicisco
OUR BODIES, OUR CHOICE! Ban Guns, Not Abortions
Sunday, July 10, 11:00am
Rally and March on Golden Gate Bridge

In light of the growing assault on women’s reproductive rights, we will gather for a unifying rally and march calling for Safe Abortion Access for All!

Bring signs & visuals:
Hands off Women’s Bodies!
Stop the War on Women!
BAN GUNS NOT ABORTIONS!
Restore and Expand Roe vs. Wade
Legal Abortion for All
Real Freedom = Right to Choose!

Signs up to 3x2 ft. allowed on bridge.

Very limited parking near, but not at the bridge. Arrive early for best parking, or take a bus.

10:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.
11:00 am: Short Rally, then Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge and back.

Media will be contacted, so please bring signs/visuals….thanks!


Hope you can join us and bring friends!

Organized by SF Bay Area CODEPINK
CODEPINK Monthly Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace & Justice

BE GREEN: Please BUS or CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).

FMI & carpooling:
Toby: toby4peace [at] sonic.net
