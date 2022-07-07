OUR BODIES, OUR CHOICE! Ban Guns, Not Abortions
Sunday, July 10, 11:00am
Rally and March on Golden Gate Bridge
In light of the growing assault on women’s reproductive rights, we will gather for a unifying rally and march calling for Safe Abortion Access for All!
Bring signs & visuals:
Hands off Women’s Bodies!
Stop the War on Women!
BAN GUNS NOT ABORTIONS!
Restore and Expand Roe vs. Wade
Legal Abortion for All
Real Freedom = Right to Choose!
Signs up to 3x2 ft. allowed on bridge.
Very limited parking near, but not at the bridge. Arrive early for best parking, or take a bus.
10:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.
11:00 am: Short Rally, then Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge and back.
Media will be contacted, so please bring signs/visuals….thanks!
Hope you can join us and bring friends!
Organized by SF Bay Area CODEPINK
CODEPINK Monthly Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace & Justice
BE GREEN: Please BUS or CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
FMI & carpooling:
Toby: toby4peace [at] sonic.net
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | WomynView events for the week of 7/10/2022
|STOP the WAR on WOMEN!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday July 10
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Toby Blomé
|Location Details
|Golden Gate Bridge, South plaza, San Franicisco
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 7th, 2022 2:39 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network