Sunday, July 10, 11:00am

Rally and March on Golden Gate Bridge



In light of the growing assault on women’s reproductive rights, we will gather for a unifying rally and march calling for Safe Abortion Access for All!



Bring signs & visuals:

Hands off Women’s Bodies!

Stop the War on Women!

BAN GUNS NOT ABORTIONS!

Restore and Expand Roe vs. Wade

Legal Abortion for All

Real Freedom = Right to Choose!



Signs up to 3x2 ft. allowed on bridge.



Very limited parking near, but not at the bridge. Arrive early for best parking, or take a bus.



10:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.

11:00 am: Short Rally, then Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge and back.



Media will be contacted, so please bring signs/visuals….thanks!





Hope you can join us and bring friends!



Organized by SF Bay Area CODEPINK

CODEPINK Monthly Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace & Justice



BE GREEN: Please BUS or CARPOOL

See

Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80

and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).



FMI & carpooling:

Toby: OUR BODIES, OUR CHOICE! Ban Guns, Not AbortionsSunday, July 10, 11:00amRally and March on Golden Gate BridgeIn light of the growing assault on women’s reproductive rights, we will gather for a unifying rally and march calling for Safe Abortion Access for All!Bring signs & visuals:Hands off Women’s Bodies!Stop the War on Women!BAN GUNS NOT ABORTIONS!Restore and Expand Roe vs. WadeLegal Abortion for AllReal Freedom = Right to Choose!Signs up to 3x2 ft. allowed on bridge.Very limited parking near, but not at the bridge. Arrive early for best parking, or take a bus.10:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.11:00 am: Short Rally, then Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge and back.Media will be contacted, so please bring signs/visuals….thanks!Hope you can join us and bring friends!Organized by SF Bay Area CODEPINKCODEPINK Monthly Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace & JusticeBE GREEN: Please BUS or CARPOOLSee http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).FMI & carpooling:Toby: toby4peace [at] sonic.net Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 7th, 2022 2:39 PM