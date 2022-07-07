Literary icon Isabel Allende is "the world's most widely read Spanish-language author," with 26 best-selling books including The House of Spirits, Daughter of Fortune, and her recent novel Violeta. Having fled dictatorship in Chile, Allende became an international champion of human rights and feminism.
She joins KQED host Michael Krasny to discuss writing, political voice, and the state of feminism in the Americas.
In Person: $15 / Livestream: Free.
|Date
|Tuesday August 09
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|KQED Live
|live [at] kqed.org
|Location Details
|
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
|
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/2369
