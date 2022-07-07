Bay Area writer, historian, and activist Rebecca Solnit launches Not Too Late, a new platform for useful perspectives and information to guide people from climate despair to possibilities. Designed as an onramp for newcomers to the climate movement, she discusses how we are shaping the climate future now.



The author of more than twenty books, including the bestselling Men Explain Things to Me, Hope in the Dark, A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster, Solnit's clear and urgent writing draws our attention our most pressing collective concerns and imbues the tasks we face with a spirit of hope.



In Person: $15.

