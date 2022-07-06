top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity: July 2022 General Meeting
Date Thursday July 07
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details
Via Zoom. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkc-Grpz8rGd3N0Yqg100aM3eceJlvt7k1
View a draft agenda for this meeting at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BczhOD2VwGEIfykRGKeo6LsBvxUzkTH4joKlvB4gffA/edit?usp=sharing

We are expecting the draft environmental impact report for the Sargent Quarry Project to be released this month. This proposed open-pit mine in southern Santa Clara County would decimate Juristac--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site. The proposed open-pit mine would also impact the sensitive ecology of this region, which is part of a critical wildlife corridor.

Please consider joining us to learn about what the general public is doing to help support the Amah Mutsun led effort to Protect Juristac. Also learn about the fate of Senate Joint Resolution 13, which is related to the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe's efforts to regain its Federal recognition. Join us to see what South Bay Indigenous Solidarity has been doing, and to consider if you would like to get involved!
For more event information: http://www.savesacredsites.org

§Location of Sargent Quarry Project
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Wednesday Jul 6th, 2022 7:51 PM
Note: CA 129 is incorrectly labelled as CA 152 on this image.
http://www.savesacredsites.org
