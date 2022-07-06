



We are expecting the draft environmental impact report for the Sargent Quarry Project to be released this month. This proposed open-pit mine in southern Santa Clara County would decimate Juristac--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site. The proposed open-pit mine would also impact the sensitive ecology of this region, which is part of a critical wildlife corridor.



Please consider joining us to learn about what the general public is doing to help support the Amah Mutsun led effort to Protect Juristac. Also learn about the fate of Senate Joint Resolution 13, which is related to the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe's efforts to regain its Federal recognition. Join us to see what South Bay Indigenous Solidarity has been doing, and to consider if you would like to get involved! View a draft agenda for this meeting at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BczhOD2VwGEIfykRGKeo6LsBvxUzkTH4joKlvB4gffA/edit?usp=sharing We are expecting the draft environmental impact report for the Sargent Quarry Project to be released this month. This proposed open-pit mine in southern Santa Clara County would decimate Juristac--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site. The proposed open-pit mine would also impact the sensitive ecology of this region, which is part of a critical wildlife corridor.Please consider joining us to learn about what the general public is doing to help support the Amah Mutsun led effort to Protect Juristac. Also learn about the fate of Senate Joint Resolution 13, which is related to the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe's efforts to regain its Federal recognition. Join us to see what South Bay Indigenous Solidarity has been doing, and to consider if you would like to get involved! For more event information: http://www.savesacredsites.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 6th, 2022 7:51 PM