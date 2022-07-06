top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
"They Only Understand Power” 2022 SF "Bloody Thursday" ILWU Local 10 Trent Willis Speaks
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 6th, 2022 12:39 PM
At the ILWU Local 10 "Bloody Thursday" commemoration past ILWU Local 10 president talked about the conditions facing ILWU members including covid and the contract fight with the shipping companies. This took place on July 5, 2022
ilwu10_2022_bloody_thursday_wreath_7-5-22.jpg
At 2022 "Bloody Thursday", a commemoration took place in San Francisco at a memorial outside the ILWU Local 10 hall. Past ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis spoke out about the issues facing ILWU member including covid and the shipping corporations who while making billions are taking a hard line
in current contract negotiations.

Bloody Thursday takes place every July 5 to commemorate two workers Nicholas Bordoise and Howard Sperry who were murdered on that day in 1934 by the police near the union hall on Spear St. These murders led to the 1934 general strike that established the union and won the hiring hall and ended the shape-up.

It also led to the organizing of hundreds of thousands of workers in Northern California.

Additional Media:

Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw

Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All”
https://youtu.be/51R-NqWYFZw

Angela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020
https://youtu.be/WH_J1BcULIg

ILWU Protests Racist Graffiti At Port Of Oakland SSA Terminal
https://youtu.be/viCypBaBm_4

ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis on elections, Trump, Labor & Politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7M_VS2MxtE

"Bloody Thursday" The ILWU & Lessons Of History For Today At SSA Terminal In The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/6QFIJHYfLm4

ILWU "Bloody Thursday"1934 General Strike Commemoration At SSA Terminal Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/qeTJEB3YxQI

Remember "Bloody Thursday" & Stop The Racist Graffiti At SSA! Press Conference At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/MzwJbWbVG5Q

Time To Shut It Down! A Day Of Action & ILWU Juneteenth At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/wzTUdzFfpkw

Angela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020
https://youtu.be/WH_J1BcULIg

Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg

ILWU Locals 10 Trent Willis & 34 President Keith Shanklin On Democracy, Labor/Politics & Juneteenth
https://youtu.be/6bVkOYvDEp8

All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg

ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/65T6R9UCbp0
§ILWU Local 10 Commemorates Two '34 Strikers Murdered By The Police
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 6th, 2022 12:39 PM
ilwu10_2022_bloody_thuursday_speaker_7-5-22.jpg
Every July 5, ILWU Local 10 and other longshore locals commemorate the two strikers who were murdered by the San Francisco police near the union hall.
https://youtu.be/65T6R9UCbp0
§SF Police Attack Longshore Strikers
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 6th, 2022 12:39 PM
34_strike-web.jpg
The San Francisco police and national guard were used to break the strike. Two workers died but the strike was successful.
https://youtu.be/65T6R9UCbp0
§ILWU Funeral March On Market Street To Honor Murdered Strikers
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 6th, 2022 12:39 PM
ilwu_general_strike_funeral_march.jpg
A massive memorial march of 80,000 took place on Market Street in 1934 to honor the murdered strikers Nicholas Bordoise and Howard Sperry.
https://youtu.be/65T6R9UCbp0
