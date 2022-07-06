At the ILWU Local 10 "Bloody Thursday" commemoration past ILWU Local 10 president talked about the conditions facing ILWU members including covid and the contract fight with the shipping companies. This took place on July 5, 2022

At 2022 "Bloody Thursday", a commemoration took place in San Francisco at a memorial outside the ILWU Local 10 hall. Past ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis spoke out about the issues facing ILWU member including covid and the shipping corporations who while making billions are taking a hard linein current contract negotiations.Bloody Thursday takes place every July 5 to commemorate two workers Nicholas Bordoise and Howard Sperry who were murdered on that day in 1934 by the police near the union hall on Spear St. These murders led to the 1934 general strike that established the union and won the hiring hall and ended the shape-up.It also led to the organizing of hundreds of thousands of workers in Northern California.