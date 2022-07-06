From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"They Only Understand Power” 2022 SF "Bloody Thursday" ILWU Local 10 Trent Willis Speaks
At the ILWU Local 10 "Bloody Thursday" commemoration past ILWU Local 10 president talked about the conditions facing ILWU members including covid and the contract fight with the shipping companies. This took place on July 5, 2022
At 2022 "Bloody Thursday", a commemoration took place in San Francisco at a memorial outside the ILWU Local 10 hall. Past ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis spoke out about the issues facing ILWU member including covid and the shipping corporations who while making billions are taking a hard line
in current contract negotiations.
Bloody Thursday takes place every July 5 to commemorate two workers Nicholas Bordoise and Howard Sperry who were murdered on that day in 1934 by the police near the union hall on Spear St. These murders led to the 1934 general strike that established the union and won the hiring hall and ended the shape-up.
It also led to the organizing of hundreds of thousands of workers in Northern California.
Additional Media:
Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw
Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All”
https://youtu.be/51R-NqWYFZw
Angela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020
https://youtu.be/WH_J1BcULIg
ILWU Protests Racist Graffiti At Port Of Oakland SSA Terminal
https://youtu.be/viCypBaBm_4
ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis on elections, Trump, Labor & Politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7M_VS2MxtE
"Bloody Thursday" The ILWU & Lessons Of History For Today At SSA Terminal In The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/6QFIJHYfLm4
ILWU "Bloody Thursday"1934 General Strike Commemoration At SSA Terminal Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/qeTJEB3YxQI
Remember "Bloody Thursday" & Stop The Racist Graffiti At SSA! Press Conference At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/MzwJbWbVG5Q
Time To Shut It Down! A Day Of Action & ILWU Juneteenth At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/wzTUdzFfpkw
Angela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020
https://youtu.be/WH_J1BcULIg
Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
ILWU Locals 10 Trent Willis & 34 President Keith Shanklin On Democracy, Labor/Politics & Juneteenth
https://youtu.be/6bVkOYvDEp8
All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
