Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
March to Reclaim People’s Park
Date Wednesday July 06
Time 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Copwatch / Defend People’s Park
Location Details
March begins at MLK Civic Center Park, downtown Berkeley
Music & BBQ at People’s Park, Telegraph @ Dwight Way, Berkeley
UC Berkeley has started trying to take over People’s Park, a historic center of community, resistance and mutual aid. March with us to reclaim the space and tell the UC: No development on People’s Park!

5pm Rally at MLK Civic Center Park
March to People’s Park (~1 mile)
7:30pm Live Music & BBQ at People’s Park
For more event information: http://defendthepark.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 5th, 2022 10:18 PM
