UC Berkeley has started trying to take over People’s Park, a historic center of community, resistance and mutual aid. March with us to reclaim the space and tell the UC: No development on People’s Park!



5pm Rally at MLK Civic Center Park

March to People’s Park (~1 mile)

7:30pm Live Music & BBQ at People’s Park

