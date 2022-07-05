Isn’t it time to fight back? This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that.
Participants will look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are today — and how to move forward.
Session 4, Wednesday 7/6, “Rise of the Excluded: Changing Demographics of the Workforce and Leadership of the Most Oppressed.”
In this week's session, participants will discuss the impact that women, immigrants, people of color, and LGBTQAI+ folks have had on shaping labor, and the leading role the most exploited workers must play in bringing back a fighting workers movement.
From the Knights of Labor in the 1870s, bringing together Black, white and immigrant workers, to the mass entry of women into the workforce in the 1960s and 70s, to current struggles of employees organizing at Amazon and Starbucks, the militant leadership of the most oppressed is a continuous thread.
Join the discussion!
$3-6 donation requested per session to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper, a great source of labor news, as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive.
Full Schedule:
June 15
Power of Workers – The Strike
June 22
Radical Builders of a Militant Movement
June 29
Sleeping with the Enemy – What Happened to the Strength of Unions?
July 6
Rise of the Excluded: Changing Demographics of the Workforce and Leadership of the Most Oppressed
July 13
Not Your Grandfather's Movement: Beyond "Bread and Butter" Issues and Traditional Unions
July 20
Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of Reaction
July 27
Public Sector Workers Fight On-the-Job Racism
August 3
The Pandemic: Essential Workers Lead a Strike Surge
August 10
Online and Service Economy: Building Unions Where None Existed
All welcome · Join anytime
For more information and readings: 415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
