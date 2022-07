From dozens to thousands, people take to the streets against the Supreme Court. July 4th "Independence Day" seen as a farce.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As the legitimacy of a Supreme Court dominated by Fascist ideologues appointed by a coup plotting President is increasingly challenged, people in the Bay Area are taking to the streets in increasing numbers. More and more people are viewing devoting July 4th to the "celebration of our freedoms" as a cruel farce."Land of the Free, My Ass" proclaimed one sign. "Abort the Court" said another. On Monday, July4, over a thousand people assembled in front of San Francisco's Embarcadero and held a protest march to Pier 39 where they held a "die in".See all high resolution photos here