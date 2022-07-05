Our Frida Kahlo's Birthday Tianguis is approaching very fast!
Come enjoy a day full of great arts & crafts, food, music, family-friendly activities, and more!
Put Saturday, July 9th at 12pm-6pm in your calendar, get some cash, invite your friends and be ready for a day full of art, music, food, & community! Don't forget to bring a hat and put on some sunscreen. This event is outdoors, free, and family-friendly.
And if you are a vendor or you know of someone who might want to participate, we still have some spots left! See more details and fill out the registration form at lapena.org/call-for-vendors-2022 (link in bio).
|Date
|Saturday July 09
|Time
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|La Peña
|Location Details
|Outside of La Peña (3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2407977746...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 5th, 2022 8:49 AM
