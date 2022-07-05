Our Frida Kahlo's Birthday Tianguis is approaching very fast!



Come enjoy a day full of great arts & crafts, food, music, family-friendly activities, and more!



Put Saturday, July 9th at 12pm-6pm in your calendar, get some cash, invite your friends and be ready for a day full of art, music, food, & community! Don't forget to bring a hat and put on some sunscreen. This event is outdoors, free, and family-friendly.



And if you are a vendor or you know of someone who might want to participate, we still have some spots left! See more details and fill out the registration form at lapena.org/call-for-vendors-2022 (link in bio).

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2407977746...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 5th, 2022 8:49 AM