Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
Frida Kahlo's Birthday Tianguis
Date Saturday July 09
Time 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorLa Peña
Location Details
Outside of La Peña (3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705)
Our Frida Kahlo's Birthday Tianguis is approaching very fast!

Come enjoy a day full of great arts & crafts, food, music, family-friendly activities, and more!

Put Saturday, July 9th at 12pm-6pm in your calendar, get some cash, invite your friends and be ready for a day full of art, music, food, & community! Don't forget to bring a hat and put on some sunscreen. This event is outdoors, free, and family-friendly.

And if you are a vendor or you know of someone who might want to participate, we still have some spots left! See more details and fill out the registration form at lapena.org/call-for-vendors-2022 (link in bio).
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2407977746...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 5th, 2022 8:49 AM
by La Peña
Tuesday Jul 5th, 2022 8:49 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2407977746...
by La Peña
Tuesday Jul 5th, 2022 8:49 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2407977746...
