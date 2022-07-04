top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media
Free Julian Assange! Rally On Assange's Birthday At Harry Bridges Plaza In San Francisco
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
A solidarity rally for the freedom of Julian Assange was held on his birthday at the Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco on July 3, 2022.
sm_assange_rally_crowd_7-2-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On the birthday July 3, 2022 of jailed journalist and publisher Julian Assange a support rally was held calling for his freedom and against his extradition from the UK. The event took place at the Harry Bridges plaza commemorating the Australian American trade union leader of the ILWU and helped lead the 1934 San Francisco general strike.

The rally was a united front effort to bring together all those calling against the extradition of Julian Assange from the UK and also his immediate freedom. The rally was initiated by The Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange and supported by other organizations.

Additional Media:
Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected Extradition
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4

IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk

San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw

MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

For more information:
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
§Dayton Andrews of United Against War & Imperialism Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
sm_assange_sf_rally_dayton_andrews_7-2-22_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dayton Andrews of United Against War and Imperialism spoke at the rally on Assange's birthday.
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
§Free Assange And Jail The Real War Criminals
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
sm_assange_rally_free_assange_7-2-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers called for the jailing of the real war criminals that Julian Assange and WikiLeaks have exposed. The massacres carried out by the US around the world have been directly the results of both Democrats and Republicans like Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden. Obama, Trump and Biden all have helped keep Assange in prison and want him extradited.
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
§Assange Supporter On His Birthday
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
sm_assange_speaker_7-2-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers from throughout the Bay Area spoke out.
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
§Thank You Wikileaks
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
sm_assange_posters_on_plaza_7-2-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Posters on the Harry Bridge's plaza supporting Assange on his birthday.
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
§Musicians GiGi and Orion Made Music
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
sm_assange_gi_gi_rally_7-2-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Musicians GiGi and Orion made music at rally.
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
§Maria Cristina Gutierrez Spoke About The Dangers Of Fascism
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
sm_assange_christine_speaker_7-2-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Maria Cristina Gutierrez spoke about the dangers of fascism and the need for a united front.
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
§No US Extradition Of Julian Assange
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
sm_assange_no_extradition_7-2-22.jpg
original image (4030x3022)
One of the posters at the rally
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
§Chalking For Assange On His Birth Day
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 8:57 PM
sm_assange_chalker_7-2-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The rally supporters chalked slogans for Julian Assange
https://youtu.be/_zz5qd9jwjw
Add Your Comments
