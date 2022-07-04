From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Julian Assange! Rally On Assange's Birthday At Harry Bridges Plaza In San Francisco
A solidarity rally for the freedom of Julian Assange was held on his birthday at the Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco on July 3, 2022.
On the birthday July 3, 2022 of jailed journalist and publisher Julian Assange a support rally was held calling for his freedom and against his extradition from the UK. The event took place at the Harry Bridges plaza commemorating the Australian American trade union leader of the ILWU and helped lead the 1934 San Francisco general strike.
The rally was a united front effort to bring together all those calling against the extradition of Julian Assange from the UK and also his immediate freedom. The rally was initiated by The Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange and supported by other organizations.
