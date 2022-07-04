A solidarity rally for the freedom of Julian Assange was held on his birthday at the Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco on July 3, 2022.

On the birthday July 3, 2022 of jailed journalist and publisher Julian Assange a support rally was held calling for his freedom and against his extradition from the UK. The event took place at the Harry Bridges plaza commemorating the Australian American trade union leader of the ILWU and helped lead the 1934 San Francisco general strike.The rally was a united front effort to bring together all those calling against the extradition of Julian Assange from the UK and also his immediate freedom. The rally was initiated by The Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange and supported by other organizations.Additional Media:Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected ExtraditionIFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian AssangePress Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & CarmodyMEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedomThe Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A ForumSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeFor more information:Labor Video Project