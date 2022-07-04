Preparing to Defend the Likely Sweeps rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

by Robert Norse

We did a little tabling downtown yesterday, distributing flyers and circulating petitions encouraging activists to rise up again in support of basic justice for those outside. We were testing the waters for Pacific Ave. passersby. The literature challenged the false "all is well--we've got shelter & housing for those outside" narrative. The flyers and petition set out a more truthful counter-narrative. Our ultimate goal is to provide support for resistance to Benchlands removal at the end of the summer..