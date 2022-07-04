From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Preparing to Defend the Likely Sweeps
We did a little tabling downtown yesterday, distributing flyers and circulating petitions encouraging activists to rise up again in support of basic justice for those outside. We were testing the waters for Pacific Ave. passersby. The literature challenged the false "all is well--we've got shelter & housing for those outside" narrative. The flyers and petition set out a more truthful counter-narrative. Our ultimate goal is to provide support for resistance to Benchlands removal at the end of the summer..
More folks were on the Avenue, but few stopped at our table in front of New Leaf Market yesterday.
We did get a few interviews for Free Radio-on-the-Net Santa Cruz to be played on Thursday (go to http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html and check out Latest 7-7 or 7-10 Shows).
We had a better reception among folks at the Food Not Bombs Town Clock meal from a usually cynical or weary population that took and appreciated the info--which they may have known already..
We reprint the flyers and petition for distribution and use in the Benchlands, in other survival camps, and among interested Community members.
These handouts provide background and information and hopefully correct the record.
