Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Preparing to Defend the Likely Sweeps
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 6:32 PM
We did a little tabling downtown yesterday, distributing flyers and circulating petitions encouraging activists to rise up again in support of basic justice for those outside. We were testing the waters for Pacific Ave. passersby. The literature challenged the false "all is well--we've got shelter & housing for those outside" narrative. The flyers and petition set out a more truthful counter-narrative. Our ultimate goal is to provide support for resistance to Benchlands removal at the end of the summer..
sm_scan_20220704.jpg
original image (850x1170)
More folks were on the Avenue, but few stopped at our table in front of New Leaf Market yesterday.

We did get a few interviews for Free Radio-on-the-Net Santa Cruz to be played on Thursday (go to http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html and check out Latest 7-7 or 7-10 Shows).

We had a better reception among folks at the Food Not Bombs Town Clock meal from a usually cynical or weary population that took and appreciated the info--which they may have known already..

We reprint the flyers and petition for distribution and use in the Benchlands, in other survival camps, and among interested Community members.

These handouts provide background and information and hopefully correct the record.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Flipside of "Good Answers to some Bad Questions"
by Robert Norse
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 6:32 PM
sm_scan_20220704__2_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
Page 2
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Services Not Sweeps--the Situation
by Robert Norse
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 6:32 PM
sm_scan_20220704__3_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
Page One of a double-sided flyer
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Flipside of "Services Not Sweeps"
by Robert Norse
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 6:32 PM
sm_scan_20220704__4_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Petition to Circulate for Stop the Sweeps
by Robert Norse
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 6:32 PM
sm_scan_20220704__5_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
Ultimately to be used as a phone or e-mail tree to alert interested community members and unhoused residents to organizing events in defense of those outside.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Flipside of the Petition
by Robert Norse
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 6:32 PM
sm_scan_20220704__7_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
