CCSF HEAT On What’s wrong with the City College of San Francisco Parcel Tax Initiative by HEAT



Below is a one-page summary followed by an analysis explaining why CCSF HEAT opposes the latest parcel tax initiative. It was written before the state budget was recently passed that provides more funding.

The initiative would impose a regressive tax—do compare it with the funding for Free City. It is poorly worded and places too much power over the use of the money in the hands of the city government. Were it to pass, it would likely poison any future effort to ask the voters for more money for CCSF. Features of an alternative funding measure are discussed in the endnotes.

FYI: Union leaders have been asked to respond to criticisms of the initiative and, after two weeks, have not done so.

