Suggested donation: $5-15. Proceeds to benefit the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was decades in the making – now the attacks on women’s rights intensify. Also in the crosshairs are contraceptives, same-sex and interracial marriage, voting rights, medical services for trans kids, and every social gain. Lacking real solutions, politicians and their mainstream feminist allies respond with messages to “Get Out the Vote” and “Donate Here.” Join leaders and activists in Radical Women and the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice in a discussion of what it will take to win reproductive freedom for all. Bring your ideas on how to build an inclusive and effective movement.Speakers:Tye-Leigha Hagood, National Mobilization for Reproductive JusticeRuth Robertson, Radical WomenNorma Gallegos, Freedom Socialist PartySponsored by Freedom Socialist PartyBay Area and Los Angeles415-864-1278 • BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com 323-732-6416 • LAFSP [at] socialism.com Suggested donation: $5-15. Proceeds to benefit the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive. For more event information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 3rd, 2022 12:39 AM