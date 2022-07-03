The overturning of Roe v. Wade was decades in the making – now the attacks on women’s rights intensify. Also in the crosshairs are contraceptives, same-sex and interracial marriage, voting rights, medical services for trans kids, and every social gain. Lacking real solutions, politicians and their mainstream feminist allies respond with messages to “Get Out the Vote” and “Donate Here.” Join leaders and activists in Radical Women and the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice in a discussion of what it will take to win reproductive freedom for all. Bring your ideas on how to build an inclusive and effective movement.
Speakers:
Tye-Leigha Hagood, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
Ruth Robertson, Radical Women
Norma Gallegos, Freedom Socialist Party
Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
Bay Area and Los Angeles
415-864-1278 • BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
323-732-6416 • LAFSP [at] socialism.com
Suggested donation: $5-15. Proceeds to benefit the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive.
