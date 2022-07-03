top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn
View events for the week of 7/10/2022
Voting Blue Won't Do--Build a Movement for Reproductive Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday July 10
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party
EmailBayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
Phone4158641278
Location Details
Please register for zoom event: https://tinyurl.com/FSP-July10
The overturning of Roe v. Wade was decades in the making – now the attacks on women’s rights intensify. Also in the crosshairs are contraceptives, same-sex and interracial marriage, voting rights, medical services for trans kids, and every social gain. Lacking real solutions, politicians and their mainstream feminist allies respond with messages to “Get Out the Vote” and “Donate Here.” Join leaders and activists in Radical Women and the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice in a discussion of what it will take to win reproductive freedom for all. Bring your ideas on how to build an inclusive and effective movement.

Speakers:
Tye-Leigha Hagood, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
Ruth Robertson, Radical Women
Norma Gallegos, Freedom Socialist Party

Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
Bay Area and Los Angeles

415-864-1278 • BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
323-732-6416 • LAFSP [at] socialism.com

Suggested donation: $5-15. Proceeds to benefit the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive.
For more event information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 3rd, 2022 12:39 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 100.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code