Saturday, July 9, 10AM-5PM Conference: The Fight Against Cuts, Closings, and Privatization in Schools and Community Colleges Across the State
An educational conference on fighting school closings, cuts, and privatization, with teachers and students from affected schools, including City College of SF. Presented by SLAP, Students and Labor Against Privatization, joining the fight against Oakland school closures with ILWU’s fight against thousands of job losses if Howard Terminal is replaced by an A’s stadium and luxury housing.
Read more about the conference at bit.ly/SLAP-conference.
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
The Fight Against the Destruction of Public Education and Public Services

Date
Saturday July 09
Time
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type
Conference
Organizer/Author
Steve Zeltzer
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
Phone
415-641-4440
Location Details
ILWU Local 6 Hall, 99 Hegenberger Rd., Oakland,
|
For more event information: https://www.slapbayarea.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 1st, 2022 12:28 PM
