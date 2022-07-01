Saturday, July 9, 10AM-5PM Conference: The Fight Against Cuts, Closings, and Privatization in Schools and Community Colleges Across the State



An educational conference on fighting school closings, cuts, and privatization, with teachers and students from affected schools, including City College of SF. Presented by SLAP, Students and Labor Against Privatization, joining the fight against Oakland school closures with ILWU’s fight against thousands of job losses if Howard Terminal is replaced by an A’s stadium and luxury housing.



Read more about the conference at bit.ly/SLAP-conference.

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 1st, 2022 12:28 PM