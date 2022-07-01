top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
The Fight Against the Destruction of Public Education and Public Services
Date Saturday July 09
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorSteve Zeltzer
Emaillabormedia1 [at] gmail.com
Phone415-641-4440
Location Details
ILWU Local 6 Hall, 99 Hegenberger Rd., Oakland,
Saturday, July 9, 10AM-5PM Conference: The Fight Against Cuts, Closings, and Privatization in Schools and Community Colleges Across the State

An educational conference on fighting school closings, cuts, and privatization, with teachers and students from affected schools, including City College of SF. Presented by SLAP, Students and Labor Against Privatization, joining the fight against Oakland school closures with ILWU’s fight against thousands of job losses if Howard Terminal is replaced by an A’s stadium and luxury housing.

Read more about the conference at bit.ly/SLAP-conference.
For more event information: https://www.slapbayarea.org/

