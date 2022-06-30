July 4 Protest: When Women Are Not Free, No one is Free
We Demand Nationwide Legal Abortion NOW!
Gather at the Ferry Building for the July 4 National Day of Protest--Abortion Rights Parade - INTO THE STREETS to demand the Federal Government must restore Nationwide Legal Abortion Now Abortion Rights Parade!
Bring bullhorns, drums, signs, banners, and your walking feet. Costumes especially welcome. A creative non-violent visible, truth-telling public action which aims to shake the conscience of everyone involved, and everyone watching. Wear & spread #Green4Abortion, the international symbol of abortion rights.
View events for the week of 7/4/2022
|July 4 National Day of Protest: "This is What America looks Like"
|Monday July 04
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Protest
|RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area
|bayarea [at] riseup4abortionrights.org
|
Ferry Building
1 Ferry Building
San Francisco, CA 94105
|
For more event information: http://riseup4abortionrights.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 30th, 2022 9:12 AM
