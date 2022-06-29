A new mass commissioned by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to honor Native American enslaver Junipero Serra will be celebrated this Friday, July 1, at Mission Dolores and I am organizing a noontime speak out on the public sidewalk outside the basilica.
Today I stopped by the church at the border of the Mission and Castro districts, at 16th Street and Dolores, to snap pics of me holding signs expressing a few of my concerns with the archbishop and the Catholic Church. My signs read, Tax the Church; Abortion on Demand; and Junipero Serra = Criminal Enslaver.
If you can pledge to speak on Friday at 12 pm through a bullhorn, maybe bring a sign and a friend, drop me a note.
And if you want a free ticket to the mass for Serra with Cordileone officiating, go here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/.../missa-sancti-juniperi...
Please share this alert with your social justice networks and help build a diverse crowd at the speak out.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 7/1/2022
|Speakout: Cordileone at Mission Dolores
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Michael Petrelis
|Location Details
|
Mission Dolores Basilica
16th and Dolores Streets
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?sto...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 10:22 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network