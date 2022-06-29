top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/1/2022
Speakout: Cordileone at Mission Dolores
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 01
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorMichael Petrelis
Location Details
Mission Dolores Basilica
16th and Dolores Streets
A new mass commissioned by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to honor Native American enslaver Junipero Serra will be celebrated this Friday, July 1, at Mission Dolores and I am organizing a noontime speak out on the public sidewalk outside the basilica.

Today I stopped by the church at the border of the Mission and Castro districts, at 16th Street and Dolores, to snap pics of me holding signs expressing a few of my concerns with the archbishop and the Catholic Church. My signs read, Tax the Church; Abortion on Demand; and Junipero Serra = Criminal Enslaver.

If you can pledge to speak on Friday at 12 pm through a bullhorn, maybe bring a sign and a friend, drop me a note.

And if you want a free ticket to the mass for Serra with Cordileone officiating, go here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/.../missa-sancti-juniperi...

Please share this alert with your social justice networks and help build a diverse crowd at the speak out.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?sto...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 10:22 PM
Add Your Comments
