



Today I stopped by the church at the border of the Mission and Castro districts, at 16th Street and Dolores, to snap pics of me holding signs expressing a few of my concerns with the archbishop and the Catholic Church. My signs read, Tax the Church; Abortion on Demand; and Junipero Serra = Criminal Enslaver.



If you can pledge to speak on Friday at 12 pm through a bullhorn, maybe bring a sign and a friend, drop me a note.



And if you want a free ticket to the mass for Serra with Cordileone officiating, go here:





Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 10:22 PM