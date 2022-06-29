STOP BCDC Zack Wasserman & BCDC Vote For A's Owner John Fisher's Stadium Development Scam by Labor Video Project



At a Oakland rally to support a vote of the people in Oakland on billionaire GAP A's stadium development scam people talked about the conflicts of interest by Zachery Wasserman who has been a land development lawyer for Fisher and is chair of the San Francisco Bay Conservation Development Commission. They will be voting on whether to allow Fisher to transfer the Howard Terminal from maritime use to a stadium, hotels and 3,000 luxury condos. Wasserman and the Commission should not be allowed to vote on this since they Wasserman has represented Fisher on his other land deals in Oakland.