STOP BCDC Zack Wasserman & BCDC Vote For A's Owner John Fisher's Stadium Development Scam
At a Oakland rally to support a vote of the people in Oakland on billionaire GAP A's stadium development scam people talked about the conflicts of interest by Zachery Wasserman who has been a land development lawyer for Fisher and is chair of the San Francisco Bay Conservation Development Commission. They will be voting on whether to allow Fisher to transfer the Howard Terminal from maritime use to a stadium, hotels and 3,000 luxury condos. Wasserman and the Commission should not be allowed to vote on this since they Wasserman has represented Fisher on his other land deals in Oakland.
At a press conference was held on 6/29/22 at Oakland City Hall for a vote on the community support for the GAP A's billionaire owner John Fisher's development plan for an A's stadium at the Howard Terminal. People also spoke out about the financial conflict of interest at the Bay Conservation Development Commission BCDC where the chair Zachery Wasserman is the former land development lawyer for Fisher and the A's in their purchase of the Coliseum.
Although this is not allowed under the law the California Fair Political Practices Commission has said that it's ok for Zachery Wasserman, the former lawyer of Fisher and a public advocate for the stadium development, to vote. The FPPC is appointed by former Governor Brown and Governor Newsom who are both in favor of the billionaire's stadium development. It is packed with lobbyists and supporters of developers in California.
Additional media:
STOP The Corruption! No Vote By BCDC Chair & Fisher's Lawyer Zack Wasserman On Fisher A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/WV976PhutZU
SLAP
http://www.slapbayarea.org
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
