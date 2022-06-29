top
Die-in to Demand Legal Nationwide Abortion NOW!
Date Thursday June 30
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area
Emailbayarea [at] riseup4abortionrights.org
Location Details
Fell & Octavia Streets, San Francisco
All who are outraged are invited to join Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights for this dramatic direct action die-in to Demand Legal Nationwide Abortion NOW! There will be civil disobedience to protest SCOTUS' illegitimate overturning of abortion rights. A powerful representation of the reality that women will die if this Decision is let stand. Many roles available, we're calling for people willing to represent the women who will die now that Roe v Wade has been overturned, we need mourners, a crowd of horrified onlookers, people to distribute flyers, raise funds, and more. Use your creativity, bring costumes that will express the consequences of this horrifying decision, props, and pots, pans and other noisemakers to draw attention to the protest. Contact us on Instagram to RSVP and for more details: @riseup4abortion_bayarea

“This decision is illegitimate, it must not be accepted, and people across this country who do not want to see women forced into motherhood against their will, and a whole host of other outrages behind that, need to rise now in the streets in mass nonviolent resistance, to demand and fight to win the restoration of nationwide legal abortion now,” said Sunsara Taylor of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 1:54 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Fuck this terf groupEwWednesday Jun 29th, 2022 6:32 PM
