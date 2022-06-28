From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Online events with Kate Raworth, Vandana Shiva, Jeremy Corbyn, Yanis Varoufakis & others
Here are about a dozen online events taking place over the next week (and starting at 9 am tomorrow, June 29th), featuring people such as Kate Raworth, Vandana Shiva, Bayo Akomolafe, Jeremy Corbyn, Yanis Varoufakis, Erwin Chemerinsky, Deborah Archer and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Wed, 6/29, 9 am -- Rethinking the Shape of Progress: Doughnut Economics and Cities' Future -- DEAL's Kate Raworth and Leonora Grcheva will provide an inspiring NGO Academy Keynote around Doughnut Economics and its implementation -- The goal of Doughnut Economics is to meet the needs of all people within the means of the living planet - by creating economies that are regenerative and distributive by design. Kate Raworth and Leonora Grcheva will present the core concepts of Doughnut Economics and share stories of how they are being put into practice by cities and communities worldwide -- Kate Raworth is an economist focused on making economics fit for the 21st century. Her book Doughnut Economics: seven ways to think like a 21st century economist is an international bestseller that has been translated into 20 languages, and was long-listed for the 2017 Financial Times & McKinsey Business Book of the Year award. She is co-founder of Doughnut Economics Action Lab (DEAL), working with cities, business, communities, governments and educators to turn Doughnut Economics from a radical idea into transformative action. She teaches at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute and is Professor of Practice at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences -- Leonora Grcheva leads DEAL's engagement with cities, municipalities and other place-based administrations that are interested in putting Doughnut Economics into practice in their own context. Leonora is an urban planner, researcher and participation practitioner. She has over a decade of experience facilitating engagement with communities, cities and regions globally through her work as an urban planning consultant for UN-Habitat, a city leadership associate for University College London, and a community engagement consultant for built environment projects in the UK. She studied architecture in her home-country Macedonia, holds a Masters in Human Settlement from KU Leuven (Belgium), and a PhD in Urbanism from the IUAV University of Venice (Italy) -- Moderation: Michael Meyer (Head of Institute for Nonprofit-Management, WU Vienna) -- Michael Meyer is a Professor of Nonprofit Management at WU Vienna, where he serves as academic director of the Competence Center for Nonprofits and Social Entrepreneurship. He is a member of the executive board of the EUCLID network, a European umbrella for Social Entrepreneurship and Civil Society. He is also in the steering committee of the NGO Academy, a program founded be Erste Foundation and WU. Michael’s current research focuses on urban civil societies, managerialism, nonprofit governance, civic participation (volunteering, giving), and social entrepreneurship. His teaching and training activities concentrate on leadership, organizational behavior, and team management:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rethinking-the-shape-of-progress-doughnut-economics-and-cities-future-tickets-324079108337?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 6/29, 10 am -- Nationalism & Imperialism: Russian Scholars Analyze the Invasion of Ukraine -- An online panel with Russian scholars analyzing the meaning and consequences of the invasion of Ukraine -- Panelists: Natalia Savelyeva is a Resident Fellow at the Future Russia Initiative with the Democratic Resilience Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). She is a sociologist who has been working as a researcher with the Public Sociology Laboratory of the Center for Independent Social Research in St. Petersburg, Russia. Her current scholarship explores multiple themes, including the violent conflict that began in Ukraine in 2014. Natalia is a co-author of the collective monograph Politics of Apoliticals (2015, Russian) and her articles have been published in several academic journals, such as Osteuropa and the International Journal of Politics, Culture, and Society -- Oleg Zhuravlev is a sociologist. He is a researcher with the Public Sociology Laboratory, Center for Independent Social Research (Russia). He received his PhD in Social Sciences from the European University Institute (Florence, Italy). His research is focused on social movements, the sociology of knowledge, Marxism, pragmatic sociology. He also is a part of the Russian Socialist Movement -- Ilya Matveev is a political scientist focusing on the Russian political economy. His academic work has appeared in Europe-Asia Studies, East European Politics, Demokratizatsiya: The Journal of Post-Soviet Democratization, Socialist Register, South Atlantic Quarterly and other journals. He is a member of the editorial collective of Posle.Media, a new bi-lingual Russian-English anti-war platform, and a co-host of the Political Diary, a Russian-language podcast on politics:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/nationalism-imperialism-russian-scholars-analyze-the-invasion-of-ukraine-tickets-371515642287?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 6/29, 3:30 pm -- Mourning and Movement -- A 5-week virtual reading series on "Rebellious Mourning" with anti-carceral and reproductive justice organizer Ash Williams -- Please join us as we host Ash Williams for a five-week virtual reading group on Rebellious Mourning: The Collective Work of Grief, edited by Cindy Milstein. The intention of this reading group is to hold space for anyone experiencing or navigating loss and grief, learning to hold space for grievers, folks experiencing loss, and folks wanting to connect to other people who are studying grief and loss practices. For those interested in attending, there is no need to have read the book to join for the introductory meeting on Wednesday, June 29th! -- Cindy Milstein's Rebellious Mourning is a collection of essays exploring the power of collective grief as a catalyst to collective resistance. Addressing tragedies from Fukushima to Palestine, incarceration to eviction, AIDS crises to border crossings, and racism to rape, the intimate yet tenacious writing in this volume shows that mourning can pry open spaces of contestation and reconstruction, empathy and solidarity. With contributions from Claudia Rankine, Sarah Schulman, David Wojnarowicz, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, David Gilbert, and nineteen others -- Ash Williams is an anti-carceral and reproductive justice organizer. He received his BA in Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2014 and his MA in Ethics and Applied Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2015:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mourning-and-movement-tickets-352947374097?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Wed, 6/29, 7 pm -- Decolonial Futures and Environmental Justice - with Dr. Vandana Shiva -- How do we become better kin to the living Earth? Join author, ecofeminist and author Dr. Vandana Shiva, Bayo Akomolafe, and Sonali Kolhatkar for an intimate discussion about people, the planet and how we can build a regenerative future for all living beings. Mapping out visions of decolonial and environmental justice, we will explore some of the grassroots actions going on across the globe to defend the planet against the perpetual onslaught of late-stage capitalism as well as examine evidence-based solutions that can lead us to a more verdant and just world. By drawing time-tested traditional and Indigenous wisdom, alongside the intentional practices of slowing down and living in the present, we can inform visionary approaches toward a more sustainable future for all -- Celebrating the newly published book: Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture: Sustainable Solutions for Hunger, Poverty, and Climate Change -- By Vandana Shiva, Foreword by Hans R. Herren -- Published by Synergetic Press -- Dr. Vandana Shiva is an author, physicist, ecologist and advocate of biodiversity conservation and protection of farmers’ and women’s rights. Her pioneering work around food sovereignty, traditional agriculture, and women’s rights created fundamental cultural shifts in how the world views these issues. Along with Jerry Mander, Edward Goldsmith, Ralph Nader, and Jeremy Rifkin, Dr. Shiva is a leader and board member of the International Forum on Globalization and a prominent figure of the global solidarity movement known as the alter-globalization movement. Dr. Shiva is the founder of Navdanya, an organization that promotes agroecology, seed freedom, and a vision of Earth Democracy, seeking justice for the Earth and all living beings. Dr. Shiva has authored more than twenty books including Reclaiming the Commons: Biodiversity, Indigenous Knowledge, and the Rights of Mother Earth (Synergetic Press, 2020). She is also editor of Philanthrocapitalism and the Erosion of Democracy: A Global Citizens’ Report on the Corporate Control of Technology, Health, and Agriculture (Synergetic Press, 2022). She has received numerous other awards and honors for her work including the “Save the World” award in 2009 and the Sydney Peace Prize in 2010 -- Bayo Akomolafe is a philosopher, writer, activist, professor of psychology, and executive director of the Emergence Network. In 2014, Professor Akomolafe was invited to be the Special Envoy of the International Alliance for Localization, a project of Ancient Futures (USA). He left his lecturing position in Covenant University, Nigeria to help build this Alliance. He has been Visiting Professor at Middlebury College, has taught at Sonoma State University (CA, USA), Simon Fraser University (Vancouver, Canada), and Schumacher College (Totnes, England) – among other universities around the world. He currently lectures at Pacifica Graduate Institute, California and University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. He sits on the Board of numerous organizations including Science and Non-Duality, Unashay Sanctuary, and more -- Sonali Kolhatkar is an award-winning Journalist, activist, and artist. She is the founder, host, and executive producer of Pacifica’s popular drive time program Rising Up With Sonali which airs on KPFK and KPFA and also as a TV show on Free Speech TV. A Writing Fellow with Independent Media Institute and formerly a weekly columnist at Truthdig. Sonali is also the founding Co-Director of the Afghan Women’s Mission, a US-based non-profit solidarity organization that funds the work of RAWA. In addition to her journalistic and political work, Sonali is also an accomplished artist and has won awards for her work and displayed her pieces at many exhibits. She is the author of Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2006, Seven Stories). She makes her home in California with her husband and co-author James Ingalls and two sons
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decolonial-futures-and-environmental-justice-with-dr-vandana-shiva-tickets-317717530687?aff=erellivmlt
Thu, 6/30, 6 pm -- California’s Hidden History of Indian Slavery -- With John Briscoe, Tribal Judge Abby Abinanti, and George Bisharat (moderator) -- Cosponsored by California Institute for Community, Art & Nature and San Francisco Historical Society -- This discussion about California’s troubling history will include topics like the 1850 Indian Slavery Act and its outcomes, how the legislature perpetuated these laws --even after the first California constitution prohibited slavery, and state sponsored land theft and how displacement and acquisition was perpetuated. It will also cover how this promoted other forms of slavery in the US, and the impact it has had on Native American communities today. How to right the wrongs from the past will be addressed, with questions of recognition and reparations -- Abby Abinanti, a Yurok Chief Judge, is an enrolled Yurok Tribal member, she holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of New Mexico School of Law, and was the first California tribal woman to be admitted to the State Bar of California. She was a State Judicial Officer (Commissioner) for the San Francisco Superior Court for over 17 years assigned to the Unified Family Court (Family/Dependency/Delinquency). She retired from the Superior Court in September 2011 and on July 31, 2014 was reappointed as a part-time Commissioner for San Francisco assigned to Dependency, and Duty Judge for that Court where she served until 2015. She has been a Yurok Tribal Court Judge since 1997 and was appointed Chief Tribal Court Judge in 2007, a position she held in conjunction with her Superior Court assignment until 2015 -- George E. Bisharat is the Honorable Raymond L. Sullivan Professor of Law at UC Hastings College of the Law. He was a trial lawyer for the Office of the Public Defender in San Francisco before joining the Hastings faculty in 1991. Professor Bisharat studied law, anthropology, and Middle East studies at Harvard, and wrote a book about Palestinian lawyers working under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank. He writes frequently on law and politics in the Middle East, both for academic audiences and for major media sources in the U.S. and abroad. He is a singer, songwriter, and blues harmonica player specializing in the chromatic harmonica, and as “Big Harp George” has recorded five albums that earned award nominations and critical acclaim -- John Briscoe has tried and argued cases of aboriginal land rights, the law of war and the law of the sea in international courts, the United States Supreme Court, and other tribunals, for fifty years from his offices in San Francisco. He is a Distinguished Fellow at the University of California Berkeley School of Law, has received recognition for his poetry and history, and is co-owner of Sam’s Grill in San Francisco, the fifth-oldest restaurant in the country:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/californias-hidden-history-of-indian-slavery-tickets-340226044257?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Fri, 7/1, 4:45 pm -- Rooted Reads Book Circle -- Rooted Reads is a prana enriched reading circle designed for individuals who want to enhance their inner wisdom and raise the vibration of the collective. This gathering is a beautiful layer to add to your daily inspirational, spiritual, or meditation practice -- Each month we will come together with the intention to explore, reflect, and be curious about our readings. Discussion questions will be woven into our journey in effort to guide conversation, collaboration, and build community -- Current Reading: Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer -- April Chapter - The Three Sisters -- May Chapter - A Black Ash Basket -- June Chapter - Mishkos Kenomagwen: The Teaching of Grass -- July Chapter - Maple Nation -- Join us for all chapters, or the ones that speak to your heart. Discussion is not cumulative: https://www.therootedself.com/nurturing-community-connections/tlaqttoq9ckda4b2o026undojzxacw and also:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rooted-reads-book-circle-tickets-262572690987?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 7/1, 5:00 pm through Sun, 7/31, 9:00 pm -- 29th Annual LaborFest -- Many dozens of events with about half being online, including "Farm workers in Mexico, NAFTA & Slave Labor", "People’s Park, UC & Privatization", "No Nukes Action – Fukushima, Workers & The Environment", "General Strike, Fascism, & Working Class Parties", "Palestine Solidarity & US Labor", "Privatization of Public Land, Public Services & Working Class", "Political Prisoners & Innocent Prisoners from Mumia, Kevin Cooper, Hoshino, Arakaki, Ruiz", and more!:
https://laborfest.net/
Sun, 7/3, 11 am -- A Black History of Resistance: The Black Jacobin -- This Black history masterclass, focuses on the legendary leadership of Toussaint L ’Overture, a great military commander of the modern era -- Paul Crooks discovered his great great great grandfather when researching his African and Caribbean ancestry. He discovered his enslaved forebears walked free from a sugar plantation in Jamaica in 1838. Paul wanted to know more about what lay behind the decision to free the enslaved people of the Caribbean -- The Haitian revolution inspired events in the Caribbean that impacted the British and North American government’s timetable for abolishing the slave trade -- Cultures are often defined by the behaviours that leaders display. In this Black history masterclass, Paul Crooks focuses on the revolution’s leadership capabilities, brinkmanship, and strategic decision-making capabilities when confronted with tantalising situations -- About the speaker: Trailblazing family historian Paul Crooks pioneered research into Black genealogy during the 1990s. He traced his family history from London, back 6 generations, to ancestors enslaved on a sugar plantation in North America -- Paul was told that it would be impossible to trace records of slave-ownership let alone his Ancestors enslaved on plantations in North America. “No one had tried because such records did not exist.” Undeterred, he embarked on a journey of discovery that led from suburban North London to North America and ultimately back to the Gold Coast -- His books, Ancestors and A Tree Without Roots - The Guide To Tracing British, African and Asian Caribbean Ancestry brought him international recognition for his breakthrough research into Black genealogy -- Paul is credited with inspiring an upsurge in interest in Black and British ancestry. He is also recognised for having spawned an industry in African Caribbean genealogy:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/a-black-history-of-resistance-the-black-jacobin-tickets-295949281267?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Mon, 7/4, 10 am -- Building Global Movements for Peace, People & Planet -- With Jeremy Corbyn plus international guests Yanis Varoufakis, DIEM 25, Greece // Sevim Dağdelen, Die Linke MP (Left Party), Germany // Gabriel Rodriguez, International Transport Workers' Federation, Argentina // Gyekye Tanoh, Third World Solidarity Network, Ghana //Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, Progressive International and Danièle Obono, MP & spokesperson for La France Insoumise -- Come together and discuss how we build global movements for peace, people and a better world -- Chaired by Kate Hudson, CND:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/building-global-movements-for-peace-people-planet-tickets-360447356747?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 7/4, 11 am -- An evening with Yanis Varoufakis - Wycombe CLP -- Wycombe CLP has the pleasure of welcoming the eminent Greek economist and politician Yanis Varoufakis for a discussion on Zoom. A former academic, he served as the Greek Minister of Finance from January to July 2015 under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. He has been Secretary-General of MeRA25, a left-wing political party, since he founded it in 2018. He has been a member of the Hellenic Parliament for Athens B since 2019 -- Yanis will be discussing his new book 'Another Now' which is about how we can create a fair and equal society and creating a post capitalist society that is far more realistic than we think -- This will no doubt generate widespread interest and be a fantastic opportunity for political education for members and supporters - we look forward to seeing you all!:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/an-evening-with-yanis-varoufakis-wycombe-clp-tickets-354795973307?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 7/7, 3 pm -- 'Presumed Guilty: How SCOTUS Empowered Police & Subverted Civil Rights' Book Talk with Alliance for Justice -- Please join Alliance for Justice for a conversation with Berkeley Law Dean, Erwin Chemerinsky, and ACLU National Board President, Deborah Archer -- For decades, the Supreme Court has knelt to police power, and communities of color have suffered disproportionate levels of harm and police violence as a result -- Apart from the brief decade during which the Warren Court narrowly expanded the rights of the accused, the Supreme Court has historically sided with police and enabled racist practices. The chipping away at those rights has caused too many to become victim to police brutality and violence -- Join a discussion with Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky on his most recent book, "Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered Police and Subverted Civil Rights", and the Supreme Court's compliance in expanding police violence:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/06/16/18850512.php
Mon, 7/11, 11 am -- Dawn of Everything Book Discussion Group -- Detailed discussion of the 2021 book by Graeber & Wengrow, hosted by anthropologist Dr. Michelle Merrill -- We will meet every other Monday (11:00 am Pacific) to discuss the book chapter by chapter -- Registrants will receive questions to consider in their reading, plus additional info, slides and video from our preliminary meeting -- This recent book provides fodder for deep dialogue about possible futures. We can use this as a space to explore the human capacity to work together as we co-create a world that works for all beings. Join us in a series of probing conversations, facilitated by Novasutras founder and resident anthropologist, Dr. Michelle Merrill -- “The Dawn of Everything is the radical revision of everything, liberating us from the familiar stories about humanity’s past that are too often deployed to impose limitations on how we imagine humanity’s future. Instead Graeber and Wengrow tell us that what human beings are most of all is creative, from the beginning, so that there is no one way we were or should or could be. Another of the powerful currents running through this book is a reclaiming of Indigenous perspectives as a colossal influence on European thought, a valuable contribution to decolonizing global histories.” ~ Rebecca Solnit, author of A Paradise Built in Hell and Hope in the Dark -- Ch 10: Jun 13, Ch 11: Jun 27, Ch 12: Jul 11, Wrap-up: Jul 25:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dawn-of-everything-book-discussion-group-registration-238779504927?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sun, 7/31, 12 Noon -- Burning Issues Book Club (July 2022: GIVE PEOPLE MONEY) -- Burning Issues Book Club (BIBC) is an online and local book club that gathers to read and discuss non-fiction works related to climate change, environmental degradation, environmental and social justice, and implementation of social change movements -- Burning Issues Book Club (meets last Sunday of the month) -- July - Give People Money: How a Universal Basic Income Would End Poverty, Revolutionize Work, and Remake the World -- August - As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock -- September - The Violence Project: How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/burning-issues-book-club-july-2022-give-people-money-tickets-373924838257?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
