Graphic History Book on How Women Took on Housing, Water and Education in Apartheid South
Date Wednesday July 13
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Koni Benson discusses her new graphic history books Crossroads: I Live Where I Like. Drawn by South African political cartoonists the Trantraal brothers and Ashley Marais, Crossroads is a graphic nonfiction history of women-led movements at the forefront of the struggle for land, housing, water, education, and safety in Cape Town over half a century. Drawing on over sixty life narratives, it tells the story of women who built and defended Crossroads, the only informal settlement that successfully resisted the apartheid bulldozers in Cape Town. The story follows women’s organized resistance from the peak of apartheid in the 1970s to ongoing struggles for decent shelter today.

Koni Benson is a historian, organizer, and educator. She is a lecturer in the Department of History at the University of the Western Cape in Cape Town, South Africa, where she is committed to creative approaches to history that link art, activism, and African history in her work with various student, activist, and cultural collectives in southern Africa.

Free admission. Masks and proof of vax required.
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 27th, 2022 10:53 PM
