Discussion features Luma Nichol, Freedom Socialist staff writer and Marxist feminist activist. Based on her recent article, Nichol discusses Congress's ruthless slashing of Covid funding and the devastating effects on working people in the U.S. and globally. The Pentagon’s budget gets massively increased, while funds for pandemic and social services dwindle. Join the discussion on how best to solve this crisis.

Donation: $5-15. Proceeds to benefit the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Newspaper Fund Drive.

