Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Stop The Transfer Press Conference/Rally At Bay Conservation Development Commission BCDC
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 30
Time 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorSLAP
Location Details
Bay Conservation Development Commission
375 Beale St./Harrison
San Francisco

Press Conference/Rally At Bay Conservation Development Commission BCDC

Stop The Transfer of Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal to John Billionaire GAP A's Owner John Fisher!

What: SLAP press conference to oppose the transfer of Howard Terminal to billionaire GAP A’s owner John Fisher

When: Thursday June 30, 2020, 8:30 AM

Where: Bay Conservation Development Commission Metro Center - 375 Beale St./Harrison St. SF


On Thursday June 30, 2022, there will be a vote by the San Francisco Bay Conservation Development Commission, BCDC, on whether to allow the transfer of the port land to John Fisher’s stadium, hotels and 3,000 luxury condo development plan.

The chair of the Commission Zachery Wasserman has worked for years as a land development lawyer for Fisher. He and the commission should not even be voting on this since they have conflicts of interest. Join SLAP and speakers from ILWU Local 10 and the community for a press conference to oppose this BCDC action to transfer the Port property to Fisher.

If you can’t make it in person, call in to make your voice heard! Hybrid meeting (virtual and in-person) https://bcdc-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/83140572824?pwd=WHMvMndyL3ll- WXNUd3dvSVdiZkhIQT09

Stop Privatization of the Port and Our Schools!

For more information info(at)slapbayarea.org
Slapbayarea.org




sm_slap_save_howard_terminal_1_copy.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
For more event information: http://www.slapbayarea.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 27th, 2022 4:51 PM
§STOP Privatizing The Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal
by SLAP
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 4:51 PM
sm_slap6-30-22-pressconf-bcdc.jpg
original image (1650x1275)
The BCDC will be voting to allow the transfer of Port of Oakland Howard terminal to billionaire GAP A's owner John Fisher for a stadium, hotels and 3,000 luxury condos. This is not for maritime use but to enrich a billionaire who is also pushing the KIPP and Rocketship charter schools to destroy public education. Politicians including Skinner, Bonta and Newsom also want to give him $800 million in tax dollars for this racist gentrification scam. Come to the press conference and speak out at the meeting or the hearing.
http://www.slapbayarea.org
§Billionaire GAP A's Owner John Fisher Support Taking Port Land & Pushing Charter Schools
by SLAP
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 4:51 PM
sm_parker_public_schools_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
While GAP A's owner John Fisher is pushing to grab Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal he is also supporting shutting down public schools like the Parker Elementary school in East Oakland while expanding and opening up charters. He and his family run the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain and A's manager Dave Kaval is on the board of the union busting Rocketship charter school chain.
http://www.slapbayarea.org
