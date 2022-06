Press Conference/Rally At Bay Conservation Development Commission BCDC



Stop The Transfer of Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal to John Billionaire GAP A's Owner John Fisher!



What: SLAP press conference to oppose the transfer of Howard Terminal to billionaire GAP A’s owner John Fisher



When: Thursday June 30, 2020, 8:30 AM



Where: Bay Conservation Development Commission Metro Center - 375 Beale St./Harrison St. SF





On Thursday June 30, 2022, there will be a vote by the San Francisco Bay Conservation Development Commission, BCDC, on whether to allow the transfer of the port land to John Fisher’s stadium, hotels and 3,000 luxury condo development plan.



The chair of the Commission Zachery Wasserman has worked for years as a land development lawyer for Fisher. He and the commission should not even be voting on this since they have conflicts of interest. Join SLAP and speakers from ILWU Local 10 and the community for a press conference to oppose this BCDC action to transfer the Port property to Fisher.



If you can’t make it in person, call in to make your voice heard! Hybrid meeting (virtual and in-person)



Stop Privatization of the Port and Our Schools!



For more information info(at)slapbayarea.org

Slapbayarea.org









Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 27th, 2022 4:51 PM