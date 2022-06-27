top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Pride Celebrations Return to SF and Bay Area
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
Not quite the massive exuberance of the pre-pandemic, pre-Ukraine , pre-court attacks on human rights events.

Nancy Pelosi was booed.
sm_01-17722-852_0769.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

It took nearly three hours for the parade to pass. Starting with the roar of motorcycles, San Francisco's uninhibited celebration of love in all its forms held its parade from the Embarcadero to the Civic Center. The theme was "love will keep us together", appropriate since dark forces are afoot in the land.

There was acknowledgement that the usually awful news has gotten even more awful lately. One morotcyclist demanded "abort the court" and several Urkainian flags were flown. Police officers and fire trucks dutifully flew rainbow flags though none were seen kissing or even holding hands as in previous marches.

A lighter touch was provided by SF Muni workers who carried banners proclaiming "we put the trans in transportation."

Several politicians and their supporters marched. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose main reaction to the SCOTUS decision is "send us more money" received a decidedly mixed reception.

Clarence Thomas notwithstanding, SF Pride seems here to stay.

See all high resolution photos here.
Addition photos by Pro Bono Photo photographers Terry Scussel and Stephanie Mohan here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_02-17722-856_6220.jpg
original image (2074x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_03-17722-852_0751.jpg
original image (1864x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_04-17722-856_6272.jpg
original image (1602x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_05-17722-852_0780.jpg
original image (1691x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_06-17722-856_6405.jpg
original image (1679x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_07-17722-856_6569.jpg
original image (1650x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_08-17722-856_6588.jpg
original image (2017x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_09-17722-856_6598.jpg
original image (1843x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_10-17722-856_6611.jpg
original image (1804x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_11-17722-856_6641.jpg
original image (1784x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_12-17722-856_6759.jpg
original image (1678x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_13-17722-856_6762.jpg
original image (2032x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_14-17722-856_6778.jpg
original image (1784x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_15-17722-856_6801.jpg
original image (1793x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_16-17722-856_6815.jpg
original image (2112x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_17-17722-854_7192.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_18-17722-856_6848.jpg
original image (1775x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_19-17722-856_6896.jpg
original image (1801x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 27th, 2022 12:05 PM
sm_20-17722-856_6983.jpg
original image (1892x1400)
