Despite over a year of warning, the Democratic Party did absolutely nothing useful to protect abortion rights. Just like when Roe was won in 1973, it's going to take an organized mass movement to win back abortion rights, to win trans-inclusive Medicare for All, affordable housing for all, cancellation of student debt, and 100% renewable energy.
Join Socialist Alternative for a discussion on building socialist feminist struggle!
We Will Not Go Back: Build the Socialist Feminist Movement!
|Date
|Tuesday June 28
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Socialist Alternative San Francisco
|Location Details
|Embarcadero Plaza, SF (near the fountain)
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/sabayarea/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 26th, 2022 9:54 PM
