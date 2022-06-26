While Indigenous are being assassinated around the world for defending their homelands from mining, the world's largest mining conference was held in Toronto. Outside the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, Indigenous protested the loss of lives, land and clean rivers. Inside the world mining conference, four Native people spoke who are now on the boards of notorious mining companies.

While Indigenous battling mining on their homelands are being assassinated around the world -- the world's largest mining conference was held in TorontoBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsWhile Indigenous are being assassinated around the world for defending their homelands from mining, the world's largest mining conference was held in Toronto. Outside the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, Indigenous protested the loss of lives, land and clean rivers.Inside the world mining conference, four Native people spoke who are now on the board of directors for notorious mining companies.During the protest, Chief Wayne Moonias of Neskantaga First Nation said mining operations are contaminating their rivers.Chief Moonias said his community hasn’t had drinking water for 27 years. “My 24 years old daughter never had clean drinking water,” Moonias said during the protest rally outside, reports Elliot Lake Today.Myka Jaymalin, with Anakbayan Filipino youths, said that Canada is home to 75 percent of the world’s mining companies. She said that between 2001 and 2019, at least 300 environmental defenders were killed in the Philippines.Natives Join Boards of Mining CompaniesDore Copper Mines, Clean Air Metals, and KWG Resources added Natives to their boards in the fall of 2021. Newmont gold mining already had a high profile Native on its board. (Read full article at Censored News)Rio Tinto: Sexual AssaultsRio Tinto, the company that Apaches are battling in Arizona, to protect sacred Oak Flat from copper mining, was the focus of one session in Toronto.Rio Tinto published a review of its workplace culture in February, uncovering reports of sexual assault and harassment, racism, bullying and other forms of discrimination throughout the company.'By location, employees in Australia (52 percent) and South Africa (56 percent) were the most likely to experience bullying.'Of those surveyed, 28 percent of women and 7 percent of men reported having been sexually harassed at work. Twenty-one women reported actual or attempted rape or sexual assault,' National Jeweler reports.Further, Rio Tinto's report states, "Of those who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in Australia, 40 percent of men and 32 percent of women said they experienced racism."Read the full article at Censored News