Protest 450 Golden Gate - Illegitimate Overturning of Abortion Rights Must Not Stand!
Date Saturday June 25
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area
EmailBayArea [at] RiseUp4AbortionRights.org
Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse
450 Golden Gate Avenue
San Francisco
Protest and March starting at 5pm 450 Golden Gate - Illegitimate Overturning of Abortion Rights Must Not Stand!

Bring signs, banners, drums, bullhorns!

The overturning of abortion rights is ILLEGITIMATE! It must not stand!

The state has no right to force women to have children against their will. To treat women's wombs as sites of surveillance. To hunt down, put on trial and imprison women who are accused of inducing their own abortions. Forced Motherhood = Female Enslavement.

To fall silent now is to acquiesce to a growing pile-up of the shattered lives of women and girls. It is to acquiesce to the growing theocratic assault on contraception, LGBTQ rights, on the history and lives of Black people and much more.

Do not listen to those who claim that this atrocity can be solved by waiting to vote in November's elections. No! The masses of people have never won – or defended – fundamental rights by relying on elections. Civil Rights were won in the streets. The right to vote was won in the streets. The right to marriage equality and other LGBTQ rights were won by rising up in the streets. Roe v. Wade itself was the result of mass struggle in the streets. And across Latin America, women are decriminalizing abortion by waging fierce struggle in the streets! This is what is needed now!

We must Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights NOW! We must fill the streets again and again in massive, sustained and growing nonviolent protest. We must make clear to those in power that we will sooner bring the gears of society to a grinding halt through mass nonviolent resistance than to accept the horror of forced motherhood.

TW: @Rise4AbortionSF IG: @riseup4abortion_bayarea TW: @RiseUp4Abortion TikTok: @RiseUp4AbortionRights IG/FB: @Rise4AbortionRight
For more event information: http://riseup4abortionrights.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 25th, 2022 8:20 AM
