SCOTUS Overturns Roe v Wade: The Dissent of Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan by Dave Id



Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan: "Today, the Court discards that balance. It says that from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of. A State can force her to bring a pregnancy to term, even at the steepest personal and familial costs."

"The lone rationale for what the majority does today is that the right to elect an abortion is not “deeply rooted in history”: Not until Roe, the majority argues, did people think abortion fell within the Constitution’s guarantee of liberty. Ante, at 32. The same could be said, though, of most of the rights the majority claims it is not tampering with. The majority could write just as long an opinion showing, for example, that until the mid-20th century, 'there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain [contraceptives].' Ante, at 15. So one of two things must be true. Either the majority does not really believe in its own reasoning. Or if it does, all rights that have no history stretching back to the mid19th century are insecure. Either the mass of the majority’s opinion is hypocrisy, or additional constitutional rights are under threat. It is one or the other."



"Now a new and bare majority of this Court — acting at practically the first moment possible — overrules Roe and Casey. It converts a series of dissenting opinions expressing antipathy toward Roe and Casey into a decision greenlighting even total abortion bans. It eliminates a 50-year-old constitutional right that safeguards women’s freedom and equal station. It breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law. In doing all of that, it places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage. And finally, it undermines the Court’s legitimacy."



"With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent."



You can read Samuel Alito's and Clarence Thomas' disingenuous theocratic bullshit at the website of the US Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas makes clear in his concurrence that he has a shopping list of cases he's eager to overturn, so contraception and gay marriage can be outlawed again, even bringing back sodomy laws. But, he wrongly thinks he's immune from the worst of white supremacist and Christian fundamentalist terror. The fire he's recklessly stoking inevitably leads to anti-miscegenation laws and other horrors that burn men like him, too.