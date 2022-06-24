top
protest cheer
Art and History of La Virgen de Guadalupe Conference
Date Saturday July 09
Time 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorPajaro Valley Art Gallery
Location Details
Cabrillo College Watsonville Center. 318 Union Street, Watsonville
Pajaro Valley Art Gallery will convene a one-day conference in a safe public space. The historic, cultural and religious symbol, Our Lady of Guadalupe will be the focal point. Speakers and participants will explore a variety of themes through readings, discussions and art workshops.

The conference will be offered as a precursor to this year’s Mi Casa es Tu Casa exhibit October 26-December 4, 2022 curated by Graciela Vega and Jose Ortiz, The theme will be healing.

Anticipated morning guest speakers will include Jeanette Rodriguez, Ph.D. and Jennifer Colby, Ph.D.

PVA board member, Adrianna Torres, PVA board member and Victoria M. Johnson will begin with a short introduction.

Speaker Jeanette Rodriguez, Ph.D., Professor at Seattle University will be invited to discuss her Book “Our Lady of Guadalupe: Faith and Empowerment Among Mexican-American Women.” Dr. Rodriguez’s writes about the power of female icons, ethnic identity, and the reinterpretation of Guadalupe as an empowering catalyst for Mexican American women.

Speaker Jennifer Colby, Ph.D, Professor at CSUMB and curator of over 30 art exhibitions including many that focused on the Images of the Virgen in San Juan Bautista. She will speak about her work on Feminist Spirituality and will explore the merging of Indigenous and contemporary images of female deities. She will explore the connection between Tonantzin and Guadalupe.

Naomi Helena Quinonez, Ph.D, poet, educator, and activist will conduct a writing workshop. She is the author of many books of poetry including, "Hummingbird Dream, Sueno de Colibri."

Carmen Leon, Naomi Quinones, Graciela Vega, Jennifer Colby, Shirley Flores-Munoz, and other artists will conduct afternoon art and writing workshops

FOR MORE INFORMATION, SEE THE PAJARO VALLEY GALLERY WEBSITE:
https://pvarts.org/

SPACE IS LIMITED, REGISTER ON LINE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-history-of-la-virgen-de-guadalupe-conference-tickets-345886013377
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7117793734...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 24th, 2022 1:29 PM
