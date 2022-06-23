California Juneteenth Paid Holiday for All by Khubaka, Michael Harris



The long and difficult journey to establish Juneteenth as a National Holiday has strong roots in California. Nearly 2,000 US Colored Troops from California helped preserve the Union and begin the legal ending of chattel slavery that continues today. Alignment with US Law, signed by President Biden for all Federal employees is good. A paid holiday for all Californians may take a bit more time and need your assistance. No need to rush, 20 years ago AB 1749 (Longville) made the difference with strong bipartisan support, if delay is needed to align California with Washington DC, please consider the wisdom. Those "unknown figures" enslaved throughout California and afflicted by early California Legislative action can share our unique "California Grown" journey towards freedom without looking solely to Texas. Freedom is never free, and so many were forced into "mining for freedom" as is the current celebration by rushing toward justice.

California Governor Gavin Newsom



2022 JUNETEENTH PROCLAMATION

Juneteenth commemorates an extraordinary moment in our nation’s history. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger led troops into Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and the insidious institution of slavery.



Thousands of enslaved people in Texas – among the

last to learn of their liberation – tasted hard-won freedom for the first time. The joyous commemorations that began in Texas spread around the nation, with cities and communities in California joining in celebration of this milestone in the ongoing American journey toward freedom for all.



Since 2003, the State of California has celebrated Juneteenth as a day to honor and reflect on the significant contributions of Black Americans to our nation.



California’s Black and African American communities have made countless contributions to the state throughout our history. Furthermore, many served on the front lines as essential workers throughout this past year.



I thank you all for your incredible sacrifice. However, we must recognize that the pandemic magnified so many of the existing inequalities faced by communities of color. As we roar back from this pandemic, we continue the work to level out the playing field for ALL Californians, despite color or

creed.



Today, I urge all Californians to reflect on the ongoing cause of freedom for Black Americans – remembering that, though General Granger’s announcement in 1865 called for “absolute equality,” that vision was, and remains, far from complete.



This year, we are proud to raise the Juneteenth flag over the California State Capitol, which will be lit in the pan-African

colors of red, black and green – representing the African diaspora to enslavement in the New World. As we honor Juneteenth, let us all redouble our commitment to use our power to stamp out racism in our communities and institutions and help secure freedom for all.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2021, as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance.”