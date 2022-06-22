Other



Patients Over Profits campaign as we keep moving forward on Medicare for All!



Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022 @ 5:00 PM PT



RSVP for Zoom:



Midterm elections are almost here, which means that the healthcare industry is already lining up to buy our politicians.



The healthcare industry spends more on lobbying than any other sector – $677,125,637 in 2021. This isn’t event counting campaign contributions, or any of the many other ways hospitals, insurance companies, big pharma, medical device manufacturers, and others throw around their money to influence politics and defend their profits!



We know that we can't win real healthcare justice until we get Big Healthcare money out of our politics, and the first step is holding candidates and our own elected officials accountable. It's time for them to take a side: Patients or Profits?



The Patients Over Profits campaign, a joint project of Healthcare NOW, National Nurses United, and People's Action, endeavors to do just that. We are recruiting as many candidates and elected officials as possible to pledge not to take corporate healthcare industry money this election cycle!



We believe that this campaign is a critical intervention in the corruption of our democracy! Together, if we can get hundreds of pledge signers this summer from state level elected officials and city council members across the country, we will have the leverage and power to pressure elected officials at any level from the senate to the presidency!



