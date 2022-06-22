



Aunt Lute Books is pleased to present Home in the Bay, a California-based reading series centering the voices of those impacted by houselessness, gentrification, migration, and colonization. We are partnering with Sogorea Te' Land Trust, POOR Magazine, Poets Reading the News, Black Freighter Press and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, organizations doing radical work around our relationships to place and location as well as to each other.



Join us for the third event in the series, a virtual reading featuring talented writers, storytellers, and folklorists ranging from indigenous culture bearers to previously unhoused authors to Bay Area transplants.



Our third event will take place Wednesday, July 20th at 5 pm. RSVP here:



Our readers:



Devorah Major

Tongo Eisen-Martin

EK Keith

Poverty Scholars from POOR Magazine

Kim Shuck



The event is free and includes closed captioning. Please reach out to Aunt Lute Books at



This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit calhum.org.



Free What does home mean to you?Aunt Lute Books is pleased to present Home in the Bay, a California-based reading series centering the voices of those impacted by houselessness, gentrification, migration, and colonization. We are partnering with Sogorea Te' Land Trust, POOR Magazine, Poets Reading the News, Black Freighter Press and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, organizations doing radical work around our relationships to place and location as well as to each other.Join us for the third event in the series, a virtual reading featuring talented writers, storytellers, and folklorists ranging from indigenous culture bearers to previously unhoused authors to Bay Area transplants.Our third event will take place Wednesday, July 20th at 5 pm. RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-in-the-bay-a-reading-series-the-third-event-tickets-348191208277?aff=erelpanelorg Our readers:Devorah MajorTongo Eisen-MartinEK KeithPoverty Scholars from POOR MagazineKim ShuckThe event is free and includes closed captioning. Please reach out to Aunt Lute Books at marketing [at] auntlute.com if you have any further accessibility needs; we are happy to accommodate.This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit calhum.org.Free For more event information: https://www.auntlute.com/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 22nd, 2022 12:14 PM