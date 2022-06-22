What does home mean to you?
Aunt Lute Books is pleased to present Home in the Bay, a California-based reading series centering the voices of those impacted by houselessness, gentrification, migration, and colonization. We are partnering with Sogorea Te' Land Trust, POOR Magazine, Poets Reading the News, Black Freighter Press and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, organizations doing radical work around our relationships to place and location as well as to each other.
Join us for the third event in the series, a virtual reading featuring talented writers, storytellers, and folklorists ranging from indigenous culture bearers to previously unhoused authors to Bay Area transplants.
Our third event will take place Wednesday, July 20th at 5 pm. RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-in-the-bay-a-reading-series-the-third-event-tickets-348191208277?aff=erelpanelorg
Our readers:
Devorah Major
Tongo Eisen-Martin
EK Keith
Poverty Scholars from POOR Magazine
Kim Shuck
The event is free and includes closed captioning. Please reach out to Aunt Lute Books at marketing [at] auntlute.com if you have any further accessibility needs; we are happy to accommodate.
This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit calhum.org.
Free
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 7/20/2022
|Home in the Bay | A Reading Series: The Third Event
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday July 20
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Aunt Lute Books
|marketing [at] auntlute.com
|Phone
|415-826-1300
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://www.auntlute.com/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 22nd, 2022 12:14 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network