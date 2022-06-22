top
Performance: Kim Shuck's Poem Jam: Storm Warning: Poets for the Planet
Date Thursday July 14
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Emailsfplcpp [at] sfpl.org.
Phone415-557-4400
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
San Francisco Poet Laureate emerita Kim Shuck invites San Francisco's Revolutionary Poets Brigade to read from their new anthology Storm Warning: Poets for the Planet / Building Socialism. Authors Lisbit Bailey, Kristina Brown, Bobby Coleman, John Curl, Karen Melander-Magoon and special guests present poems on the climate crisis, environmental resistance and social justice.

Kim Shuck was San Francisco's seventh Poet Laureate. Her poetry draws on her multiethnic background which includes Polish and Cherokee heritage, and her experiences as a lifelong resident of San Francisco. Her most recent book of poetry, Exile Heart, was published in 2021 by That Painted Horse Press. In her term as Poet Laureate, she hosted scores of free poetry and art workshops for all ages at neighborhood libraries and schools and worked closely with San Francisco Public Library and the San Francisco Arts Commission to launch major citywide initiatives to honor Native American Indigenous People's heritage.

This event will be located in Latino/Hispanic Meeting Room A.

This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.
For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org. Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.

Free
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/07/14/perform...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 22nd, 2022 12:13 PM
