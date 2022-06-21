top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Free Leonard Peltier Santa Cruz 6-20-2022
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
The benefit was held at The Spot and was sponsored by Barrios Unidos and The American Indian Movement and others.
sm_000.jpg
original image (843x1265)
There was music, speakers, dancers, and food. Money was collected for Leonard and first count was over $400.00. Another collection was taken, though I do not know how much the total amount collected was in all.
Please take a look at the photos I was able to take from the time I arrived at a little after 5 pm. until I had to leave at about 8:30 pm.
Please call The White House at (202) 456-111 Leonard Peltier must be freed as he has been incarcerated for more than 46 years!!
Please see more photos on my FaceBook Site:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58
(All photos copyright©2022 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_001.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_007.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_012.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_013.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_015.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_026.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_032.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_033.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_035.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_036.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_049.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_051.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_054.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_059.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_061.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_074.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_077.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_080.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Jun 21st, 2022 12:11 PM
sm_083.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
