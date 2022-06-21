From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Leonard Peltier Santa Cruz 6-20-2022
The benefit was held at The Spot and was sponsored by Barrios Unidos and The American Indian Movement and others.
There was music, speakers, dancers, and food. Money was collected for Leonard and first count was over $400.00. Another collection was taken, though I do not know how much the total amount collected was in all.
Please take a look at the photos I was able to take from the time I arrived at a little after 5 pm. until I had to leave at about 8:30 pm.
Please call The White House at (202) 456-111 Leonard Peltier must be freed as he has been incarcerated for more than 46 years!!
